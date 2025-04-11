San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 11, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs end their last road swing of the season with a stop at The Valley on Friday to face the Phoenix Suns. San Antonio, like Phoenix, has been eliminated from the race for the play-in tournament. Still, the Spurs have been going all-out for wins, which included a 114-111 upset of the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Suns will conclude their home campaign when they host the Spurs. Devin Booker and Co. will try to salvage some dignity by snapping an eight-game losing slump in front of their fans. Kevin Durant and Nick Richards will not suit up as the Suns try to pick up a win for the first time since late March.

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Footprint Center in Phoenix will host the Spurs-Suns showdown. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+155) vs. Suns (-185)

Odds: Spurs (+4.5) vs. Suns (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o232.5 -110) vs. Suns (u232.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns preview

The San Antonio Spurs are only 2-8 in their last 10 games but they have been showing fire and energy. Their two wins during that stretch were against the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, teams desperate for wins. San Antonio seems intent in finishing the season strong regardless of who stands in its way.

While the hobbled Spurs have been showing grit, the Phoenix Suns have not been as resilient. Kevin Durant has not played in the last five games, but the Suns were already on a three-game slump before Durant’s injury.

Without Durant, the Suns still have a better roster than the Spurs. The home team has a chance to appease its fans with a win against its giant-killing visitor.

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: Stephon Castle | SF: Julian Champagnie | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

Suns

PG: Devin Booker | SG: Bradley Beal | SG: Grayson Allen | SF: Ryan Dunn | PF: Oso Ighodaro

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

The Spurs will continue to lean on Stephon Castle late in the season. With more opportunities to score, the rookie could eke past his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Devin Booker is averaging 31.4 points per game in April but only 20.5 PPG in his last two games. Still, the explosive guard is arguably the best player on the floor on Friday. He could regain his form and blow past his 24.5 (O/U) point prop against the hobbled Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Spurs have been playing free and without expectation since Victor Wembanyama suffered a season-ending blood clot. Minus pressure, they have been competing with energy and hustle regardless of the odds.

However, they will play without Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, two players who have given them a spark late in the season. The Spurs will likely lose against the Suns looking to end their home campaign with a win.

