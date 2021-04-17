San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Match Preview - April 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs face the Phoenix Suns in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Saturday.

In their previous outing against the Portland Trail Blazers, the San Antonio Spurs led by 16 points in the third quarter. But they squandered three opportunities in the final minute of the game to go down 106-107. Drew Eubanks contributed 16 points off the bench, while DeMar DeRozan registered 26 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have won four games on the trot since their defeat to the LA Clippers. They have won 11 of their last 12 matches and have been absolutely dominant at both ends of the court.

Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker have all been prolific, with the former’s passing ability on full display in recent games.

Match Details

Date & Time: Saturday, April 17th; 10:00 PM ET (Sunday, 18th April; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have started their games in a hurry but haven’t been able to maintain intensity for consistent periods.

Derrick White and Rudy Gay have been their standout players off the bench but have lacked consistency; Drew Eubanks registered a double-digit point tally in his last outing, though.

The San Antonio Spurs are in the hunt for a playoff spot but are more likely to get in via the play-in tournament.

Dejounte Murray, who bagged a triple-double in his last outing, has been their chief playmaker this season. With a run of 'easier' games in the next few weeks, the San Antonio Spurs will fancy their chances of qualifying for the postseason.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is showing his best form of the season at a crucial time for the San Antonio Spurs.

He produced a double-double in each of his last two appearances and has also improved his shooting efficiency. He is now enjoying his second-best season in terms of shooting efficiency and will be key for the San Antonio Spurs' postseason aspirations.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Derrick White l Small Forward - Keldon Johnson l Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul has been brilliant for the Phoenix Suns. He has averaged ten assists in his last four appearances and is the second-most prolific scorer in the Phoenix Suns roster this season, after Devin Booker.

Meanwhile, DeAndre Ayton has also been prolific in recent weeks and has had a huge impact at the defensive end. He has produced a double-double in six of his last seven games.

The Phoenix Suns have multiple players off the bench who can make a difference. Dario Saric and Cameron Johnson are both averaging close to ten points per game, as the Phoenix Suns have dazzled at both ends of the court.

Key Player – Devin Booker

Devin Booker has been the Phoenix Suns' best player this season.

Devin Booker might not have made it to the All-Star match this year, but he has had a highly impressive season. The point guard has had his struggles in recent weeks from the 3-point zone but is still shooting at a high efficiency of around 55%.

He is averaging 25.7 points per game and has developed a keen understanding with Chris Paul. The two have dominated teams in recent weeks.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Buddy Hield l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton.

Spurs vs Suns Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs have lacked consistency this season. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have been incredibly efficient at both ends of the court and have produced some impressive wins. They are the clear favorites to win their fifth win on the trot.

Where to watch Spurs vs Suns?

Local coverage of the San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns game will be available on NBCS California and Bally Sports Southwest. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.