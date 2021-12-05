San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they face the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center for a 2021-22 NBA season match on Monday.

The Spurs have turned their performances around in style over the last week, having defeated four teams with a winning percentage of over .500 or more during their four-game winning run. They beat the Golden State Warriors 112-107 in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Suns had their 18-game run snapped against the Warriors in their last game. They recorded a 118-96 loss against Steph Curry and Co. and will be keen to return to winning ways on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, December 6; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, December 7; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have improved a lot during their four-game winning run.

They have been putting in the work on defense, conceding roughly 94 points per game during that stretch. On offense, the Spurs are scoring 109 points per contest on 48.3% field goal shooting.

These statistics rank them among some of the elite teams this season. The Spurs will have to continue making a similar impact against the Phoenix Suns to have a legitimate chance of beating them.

They did that against the Warriors in their previous outing, ending the Dubs 11-game winning run at home.

The San Antonio Spurs played with great intensity in the opening quarter, taking a 14-point lead. That set the tone for them to control the game for long periods and secure a win.

The Spurs almost blew a 22-point lead down the stretch, though, and will have to be careful not to let the Suns get an opportunity to do that.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs v Milwaukee Bucks

Dejounte Murray is leading the San Antonio Spurs exceptionally well this season. The point guard is averaging 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists and two steals per contest (all team-highs).

His two-way play is making a difference for the Spurs. It has been a factor in their improved performances lately.

The 25-year-old will likely have to guard Chris Paul during this contest. Limiting the Suns' floor general's impact will give the Spurs a solid chance of winning this tie.

These factors make Murray a key player for San Antonio once again.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns franchise-record 18-game winning streak finally came to an end in their previous outing. The fact that the team with the best record in the league (Warriors) was the side that beat the Suns says a lot about how good Phoenix has been thus far.

The Suns entered the contest without their top scorer, Devin Booker. On top of that, they also had to deal with Mikal Bridges fracturing his finger during the match.

Although he continued playing, Bridges wasn't able to impact the game like he usually does after sustaining the injury.

The Phoenix Suns were playing on the second night of a back-to-back set. It was always going to be a difficult proposition for them to win that tie.

Nevertheless, they are still considered one of the best teams thus far. The Suns will be hoping to return to winning ways against the San Antonio Spurs.

Key Player - Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton in action during Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns game

Deandre Ayton will need to come up big defensively for the Phoenix Suns against the San Antonio Spurs.

Gregg Popovich's side score 50% of their points in the paint. Ayton's rim protection and ability to anchor the defensive setup will give the Suns an advantage in this tie.

The center is also contributing, offensively, at an efficient rate. With Booker likely to be sidelined again, Ayton is expected to continue making an impact scoring-wise.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Spurs vs Suns Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs will be full of confidence, having beaten the Warriors in their last game. They will have momentum on their side as well.

However, the Phoenix Suns have been way too dominant at home. They have recorded 10 wins in 12 outings at the Footprint Center. They are likely to emerge victorious in this contest, but the Spurs will pose a decent challenge to them.

Where to watch Spurs vs Suns

Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Arizona will provide local coverage of the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns. Fans can view the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass as well.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar