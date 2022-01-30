San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will clash with the Phoenix Suns for the fourth time in the ongoing 2021-22 NBA season. San Antonio has lost all three of their previous matches this season against a Phoenix team that has, so far, dominated the league.

In their most recent contest, the Valley of the Suns defeated aging head coach Gregg Popovich's team 121-107. Devin Booker, who will make his 3rd All-Star appearance in February, dropped 48 points to lead his team to victory. The Spurs will be, undoubtedly, eager to register a win, at last, this Sunday.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 30th, 8:00 PM ET (Monday, January 31st, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs were once a powerhouse but have now become only a fading image of their former glory. Popovich's genius is yet to catch up to the modern era of basketball, where big centers shoot threes and smaller-sized point guards lead franchises to championships.

The Spurs sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with a record of 19 wins and 31 losses. The squad is essentially being led by young players who are only just beginning to establish themselves on the NBA scene. Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV, Jakob Poeltl, and Devin Vassell are all aged under 26 and have a long career ahead.

That being said, the Spurs being ranked 15th in offense and 20th in defense does not point to them being very competitive. The team has only one player barely making more than a couple of three-pointers per game, with Doug McDermott averaging 2.1. Their lack of outside scoring depth will be a cause for concern heading into Sunday's encounter with the Suns.

Key Player - Keldon Johnson

With Murray sidelined for the upcoming game, Keldon Johnson will play a key role in his team's battle against the top seed in the West. Johnson has drastically improved his performance since last year. Although his team has struggled to rack up wins, he is putting up impressive individual numbers.

He is currently averaging 15.1 points while shooting 44.4% field goals from downtown and landing 1.8 threes per game. Johnson is also registering 6.2 rebounds and has maintained to shoot 46% from the field the whole season.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Tre Jones | G - Lonnie Walker IV | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are the leaders not just in their conference but the entire league. Their current record of 39-9 is a testament to their great performance this campaign. On a nine-game winning streak, the Suns are almost assured of a playoff berth.

There is a high probability that they may even be one of the top two teams in their Conference heading into the postseason. Their offensive rating of 113.3 ranks fifth in the league, while their defensive rating of 105.3 ranks second. They will be a formidable opponent for the Suns even without Deandre Ayton or Jae Crowder playing.

Key Player - Devin Booker

There is a wave of people on social media who believe Devin Booker deserves to be an All-Star starter instead of Andrew Wiggins. While we cannot agree or disagree with this statement, there is no denying how brilliant Booker is as a player.

He is currently averaging 25.1 points per game and has been solid on defense this season. Booker's specialty lies in his ability to create isolation plays. However, he also fits perfectly in set plays and is crucial to stretching defenses and pressuring opposing defenders.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - Bismack Biyombo.

Spurs vs Suns Match Prediction

Even without Crowder or Ayton, the Phoenix Suns are a formidable team. While their interior will be weaker on Sunday, Phoenix's offense should not be taken lightly. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are not, by any means, a strong team on either side of the ball this season. We predict that the Suns will win the upcoming game due to their stellar run of form and their superior firepower.

Where to watch Spurs vs Suns?

The official local broadcasters for the upcoming game between the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs are Bally Sports AZ and Bally Sports SW-SA. The match will also be available online via the NBA League Pass app.

