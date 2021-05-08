San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

There will be a showdown in the Western Conference of the NBA as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Saturday. The two sides will enter this contest with one win apiece.
Despite their struggles, the San Antonio Spurs are well situated for the play-in tournament. Gregg Popovich's side is 10th in the West thanks to a 32-34 record. They are coming off a win against the Sacramento Kings with a 113-104 scoreline in their favor.
Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have hit their stride, winning two games in a row ahead of this contest. Defeating the LA Lakers on Friday, Terry Stotts' men have overtaken the reigning NBA champs for the 6th spot in their conference with a 38-29 record behind them. The men in black are only one game behind the fifth-placed Dallas Mavericks.
San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
Two players from the San Antonio Spurs have found their way onto the injury report.
Power forward Trey Lyles was on the sidelines against the Sacramento Kings due to an ankle-related injury. The Spurs big man could miss game action once again as the team has not updated his status for Saturday's contest.
Derrick White will most likely be out for the remainder of the season. The point guard suffered a severe ankle sprain while playing against the Washington Wizards recently.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers have a healthy roster for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
Power forward Zach Collins will remain out for the season due to an ankle injury. Coach Terry Stotts will have the luxury of using the rest of their cast.
San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups
San Antonio Spurs
Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker are expected to reprise their roles in the backcourt for coach Gregg Popovich. Coming in at the small forward spot will be none other than DeMar DeRozan. The former Raptors swingman has been leading his side in most points and assists this season.
The Spurs frontline unit will be represented by Keldon Johnson at the power forward position and Jakob Poeltl at the center spot.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers will probably field the same starting five they used against the LA Lakers on Friday.
'Dame Time' Damian Lillard will join CJ McCollum in the backcourt. The Blazers guard duo have a combined scoring average of 51.2 points per game this NBA campaign.
New acquisition Norman Powell will join defensive specialist Robert Covington on the wing as the two forwards. Bosnian big man Jusuf Nurkic will roll out as their primary center.
San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s
San Antonio Spurs
Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Lonnie Walker l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl
Portland Trail Blazers
Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center- Jusuf Nurkic