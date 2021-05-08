San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

There will be a showdown in the Western Conference of the NBA as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Saturday. The two sides will enter this contest with one win apiece.

Despite their struggles, the San Antonio Spurs are well situated for the play-in tournament. Gregg Popovich's side is 10th in the West thanks to a 32-34 record. They are coming off a win against the Sacramento Kings with a 113-104 scoreline in their favor.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have hit their stride, winning two games in a row ahead of this contest. Defeating the LA Lakers on Friday, Terry Stotts' men have overtaken the reigning NBA champs for the 6th spot in their conference with a 38-29 record behind them. The men in black are only one game behind the fifth-placed Dallas Mavericks.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

Two players from the San Antonio Spurs have found their way onto the injury report.

Power forward Trey Lyles was on the sidelines against the Sacramento Kings due to an ankle-related injury. The Spurs big man could miss game action once again as the team has not updated his status for Saturday's contest.

With tonight's victory the Spurs clinch a winning road record this season 👍



Most seasons with a winning record on the road since 1997: Spurs (21), Thunder (12), Mavericks (12), Lakers (12), Heat (10), Rockets (10)@ATT | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/g3rJNhcYnu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 8, 2021

Derrick White will most likely be out for the remainder of the season. The point guard suffered a severe ankle sprain while playing against the Washington Wizards recently.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have a healthy roster for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

Power forward Zach Collins will remain out for the season due to an ankle injury. Coach Terry Stotts will have the luxury of using the rest of their cast.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs kneels on the court prior to the start of an NBA game

Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker are expected to reprise their roles in the backcourt for coach Gregg Popovich. Coming in at the small forward spot will be none other than DeMar DeRozan. The former Raptors swingman has been leading his side in most points and assists this season.

The Spurs frontline unit will be represented by Keldon Johnson at the power forward position and Jakob Poeltl at the center spot.

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers warms up before a NBA game

The Portland Trail Blazers will probably field the same starting five they used against the LA Lakers on Friday.

'Dame Time' Damian Lillard will join CJ McCollum in the backcourt. The Blazers guard duo have a combined scoring average of 51.2 points per game this NBA campaign.

New acquisition Norman Powell will join defensive specialist Robert Covington on the wing as the two forwards. Bosnian big man Jusuf Nurkic will roll out as their primary center.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Lonnie Walker l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center- Jusuf Nurkic