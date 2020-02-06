San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th February 2020

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Sunday, 6 February 2020 (10:00 pm ET)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Last Game Results

San Antonio Spurs (22-28): 102-129 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (4 February)

Portland Trail Blazers (23-28): 99-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets (4 February)

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are quiet as usual with the trade deadline nearing. A few weeks ago, they were said to be shopping DeRozan and Aldridge around, but have since been on the down-low.

In their last game, the Spurs lost to the Lakers by 27 points which means they remain at 10th place in the West with a 22-28 record. They have yet to find a solid footing in the playoff race and still don't look like they will be on a run anytime soon.

With this game just a few hours past the trade deadline, we'll see if the San Antonio team can steal one away from Portland, who are also trying to chase that eighth seed.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs v Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan has been pretty hot the past few games. The four-time All-Star has scored 36, 38, 24, 26 and 28 points in his last five games, with the team only winning two of them. He should look to continue this kind of showing next game if he wants his team to steal one away from Portland.

With Portland's thin SF rotation, DeRozan should have a favorable load on defense against lesser offensive threats in Trevor Ariza and Gary Trent. He should look to continue putting more effort on offense and come out aggressive to start the game.

Portland have one of the worst perimeter defenses in the league right now, and DeRozan should look to exploit this come Thursday. He has already shown his improved playmaking after being traded to the Spurs, and with the defense focused on him, DeRozan should be decisive on whether to set up his teammates or make the bucket himself.

Spurs Predicted Lineup

Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Trey Lyles

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Blazers are coming off of a 28-point blowout loss against the Denver Nuggets and are looking to recover as they host the skidding Spurs at home. Portland have been trying to survive this season with an injury-laden team, and this is a must-win for them as they try to move further away from the Spurs, who are also trying to sneak into the playoffs this year.

Right now, Portland are fifth-highest in points allowed, making them one of the worst defensive teams in the league. They are, however, eighth in points scored per game with an unbelievable scorer in Damian Lillard leading the way.

They will look to hold on to this impressive offense as they go up against the sub-par defense of the Spurs. The Blazers are only 2.5 games away from the eighth seed, and winning this game could get them within arm's reach of that last playoff spot.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

Despite the Blazers' misfortunes in the health department, Damian Lillard has been Damian Lillard this season and has continued to step up his game. He has been averaging 40.7 points, 9.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in the last 10 games.

This stretch also included an insane 61-point game, two 50-point games, and two 40-point games. He will once again be key in the Blazers' next game as he challenges the young back court of the Spurs.

Lillard should look to get hot early in the game and test the defense of Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes. He should also look for switches where he can exploit the slower and less agile players of San Antonio to get himself going.

With the defense drawn to him, Dame should be more than happy to distribute the ball and set up his teammates.

Blazers Predicted Lineup

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside

Spurs vs Blazers Match Prediction

The Spurs have split their last 10 games, while the Blazers have gone 6-4. With Dame on a hot stretch and the Spurs only winning 8 of their 24 road games this season, this should be a dub for Portland.

Where to watch Spurs vs Raptors?

The game will be televised on NBC Sports Southwest and NBC Sports Northwest. It will also be available for streaming via NBA League Pass.