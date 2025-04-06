San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers will try to keep their flickering play-in tournament hopes alive on Sunday. San Antonio secured the season series against Portland by winning the previous meetings, but another victory will be crucial. The 32-45 Spurs will close the gap on the Blazers (34-44) with an upset.

Portland is 3.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the No. 10 spot and final play-in tournament berth. With roughly four games remaining for every team, anything is still possible. The Blazers could surge late and chase down the Kings and the Phoenix Suns (35-42) for the coveted spot.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Moda Center in Portland will host the final Spurs-Blazers showdown this season. Basketball fans can also stream the action live via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+125) vs Blazers (-150)

Odds: Spurs (+3.0) vs. Blazers (-3.0)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o228.5 -110) vs. Blazers (u228.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

In three wins against the Portland Trail Blazers this season, Victor Wembanyama played for the San Antonio Spurs. Not only is the Frenchman out, De’Aaron Fox and other key players won't be available as well. The Spurs are 1-6 leading into the Blazers game but have been competitive with their defense.

The Spurs lost 114-113 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but not before giving the No. 1 ranked team in the East a scare. San Antonio could try to pull off an upset without Wemby and Fox if it can hang its hat on defense.

The Blazers, meanwhile. return home after a tough five-game road stretch where they finished 2-3. Portland needs to string together wins and hope that Sacramento and Phoenix falter. The hosts can’t afford to allow an upset against a team chasing them in the rankings.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted starting lineups

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: Stephon Castle | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

Blazers

PG: Anfernee Simons | SG: Shaedon Sharpe | SF: Deni Avdija | PF: Toumani Camara | C: Donovan Clingan

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Devin Vassell averaged 14.2 points per game in three outings versus Portland this season. Without Wembanyama and Fox, the shooting guard will give more than his fair share of shots on Sunday. Vassell averaged 19.1 PPG last month and dropped 24 on the Cavaliers. He could blow past his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Anfernee Simons, meanwhile, is averaging 22.3 PPG against the Spurs this season. If cleared to play, he could sustain his solid game and top 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

Like the San Antonio Spurs, the Portland Trail Blazers are also hobbled. Still, the Spurs not having Wembanyama and Fox could be big. After a long road trip, the Blazers will be excited to play at home and likely hold on for a win that beats the -3.0 spread.

