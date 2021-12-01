San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - December 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will head to the Moda Center for a Western Conference matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

In their previous game against the mighty Washington Wizards, the Spurs secured an impressive win, courtesy of brilliant offensive performances from Derrick White and Dejounte Murray. This was their second consecutive win on the trot. The team will be hoping to carry the same momentum into their road trip to Portland.

Meanwhile their opponents, the Trail Blazers, also came into this game on the back of a dominant win over the Detroit Pistons. CJ McCollum unleashed himself in that encounter as he scored 28 points to lead the franchise to a win. The Trail Blazers are now .500, but they would want to improve on this as the season progresses.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, December 2, 11:00 PM ET [Friday, December 3, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs have not been doing great this season. They hold a 6-13 record and sit at the 12th position in the West. There is no doubt that the team is extremely talented, however, one thing certain is that the team misses some firepower which will help them excel into being a good team. Facing the Blazers at home is going to be a tough task for the Spurs, but the young brigade will give this challenge their all and try and push for a win on Thursday.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs



Dropped a season-high 24 PTS, including 18 PTS in the third quarter!



@Dwhite921 | @FrostBank Derrick was in his bag vs. Washington 💼👏Dropped a season-high 24 PTS, including 18 PTS in the third quarter! Derrick was in his bag vs. Washington 💼👏 Dropped a season-high 24 PTS, including 18 PTS in the third quarter!@Dwhite921 | @FrostBank https://t.co/5LuQ8R8kX0

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has been making a lot of noise this season. The 25-year-old is averaging 19.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG and 8.1 APG on 44.6% shooting from the field. He also secured a double-double in the Spurs' victory over the Wizards. Murray will be hoping to continue his exploits in the game against the Blazers and guide the franchise to their third consecutive win.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - Keldon Johnson, F - Keita Bates-Diop, C - Jakob Poetl

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Detroit Pistons v Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers have had a mixed campaign up until now as they hold an 11-11 record after 22 games. After a slow start, the team had started showing signs of a comeback. However, they succumbed to a series of three losses before winning the game against the Pistons. Chauncey Billups has given a lot of importance to improving the defense of the team.

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers We are still undefeated in our City Edition uniforms 🎥 We are still undefeated in our City Edition uniforms 🎥 https://t.co/YU3IckMraY

Although that has not been the case in all the games, the team will only get better as the games go by. The game at home is the perfect chance for the Blazers to grab another win as the Pistons are currently struggling and this win will help them to carry the momentum for the grueling fixtures coming ahead.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

After starting the season slowly, Damian Lillard looks to have finally found his form. The 31-year-old is averaging 21.5 PPG and 7.8 APG through the 20 games he has played. Dame was rested for the game against the Pistons due to an injury. The star player will be all set to take the court against the Spurs and go all guns blazing by putting up a big performance.

Blazers Nation @BlazersNationCP Damian Lillard is back to the Dame we know 🤑



Damian Lillard is back to the Dame we know 🤑https://t.co/3YgbnuvZYK

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard, G - CJ McCollum, F - Tony Snell, F - Robert Covington, C - Jusuf Nurkic

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers will come into this game hoping to improve their record for the season. As far as the Spurs are concerned, they are not going to let the Blazers walk over them. However, if compared to which of the teams has a better chance of coming out of the game with a win, it would be the Trail Blazers.

Where to watch the Spurs vs Trail Blazers game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All NBA games are available on the official NBA app. The Spurs vs Trail Blazers game will also be locally telecast on Root Sports and Bally Sports Southwest

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra