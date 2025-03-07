San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings matchup is one of eight NBA games scheduled on Friday. The Spurs (26-34) have the third-worst record in the Western Conference and ranked 13th in the West, while the Kings (32-29) are in the no. 9 spot.

Ad

These two teams have met 197 times in the regular season. The Spurs have won 128 times while the Kings have secured victory 69 times.

Friday's game will be the fourth and final meeting between these ball clubs this season. Sacramento won the first two outings, while San Antonio prevailed 140-113 in their most recent matchup on Dec. 6.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings game details and odds

The matchup will tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET inside Golden 1 Center. The game will be broadcast live on NBCS-CA and KENS. Fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Spurs (+190) vs Kings (-230)

Spread: Spurs (+6) vs Kings (-6)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o236.0) vs Kings -110 (u236.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on the information available at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings preview

The Spurs have won two of their last three games. On Tuesday, they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 127-113, with Devin Vassell leading the way with a double-double: 37 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Ad

On the other hand, the Kings are coming off a 116-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets, who snapped Sacramento's four-game winning streak. During that Wednesday night matchup, DeMar DeRozan had 35 points on 14-for-32 shooting.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings betting props

De'Aaron Fox's point total is set at 21.5, which is below his season average of 23.7 points per game. In the Spurs' win over the Nets, Fox had just 15 points.

Ad

Zach LaVine's point total is set at 24.5, which is above his season average of 23.6 points a night. In the Kings' loss to the Nuggets, LaVine had 20 points on 7-for-16 shooting.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings prediction

The Kings are favored to win this home game against the Spurs, who are still figuring out how to win consistently after Victor Wembanyama's season-ending injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback