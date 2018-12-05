San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: 3 talking points from the match

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 35 // 05 Dec 2018, 12:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs

The Utah Jazz had a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The Jazz raced on to an early lead and never looked back.

The Utah Jazz went into halftime with a 16 points lead. After the first quarter alone they had a 14 point lead. All the starters sat out the fourth quarter as the fate of the match was well decided before the fourth quarter.

Donovan Mitchell led the Utah Jazz in scoring with 20 points on 7-13 shooting from the field and 4-6 shooting from the three point line. None of the Spurs starters were impressive. Jakob Poeltl who arrived at Spurs in the trade package of Kawhi Leonard scored the team high 20 points on 9-11 shooting from the floor.

The Utah Jazz after the match moved above the Spurs in the standings. The Jazz currently lie in the 11th place in the Western Conference playoff standings with a 12-13 record. The Spurs are now the 14th ranked team in the Western Conference with an 11-13 record. Here are some key talking points from the match:

#3 Great ball movement from the Jazz

The Utah Jazz had a much needed win against the Spurs

The Jazz are a very good defensive team. They clog the lane with two of the best defensive bigs in the game.

But the key part of their success in this game was their ball movement. They had 38 assists for the game and ripped open the Spurs defense. All the Jazz players contributed to this superb ball movement.

Ricky Rubio and Ingles led the team with 7 assists each. Rudy Gobert had 4 assists and Neto also had 4 assists. The Jazz played as a team and got a great contribution from all their players.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement