San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will look to avenge their double-digit loss to the Utah Jazz. The teams will meet again on Wednesday at Vivint Arena, for the last time this season. The Utah Jazz lead the 3-game season series with two wins going to Rudy Gobert and company via lopsided results.

The Spurs absorbed a 110-99 loss to the Jazz on Monday despite absences by All-Star guards Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. The game marked the fourth straight loss for San Antonio. The team is barely hanging on to the 10th spot in the West with a 31-33 record.

The Utah Jazz are aiming to finish the regular season with the best record in the league. They are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the No. 1 spot in the West, with both teams sporting a 47-18 record. However, the tiebreaker rule places the Jazz in second.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Injury Update

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs submitted two names to their injury report for Wednesday's NBA matchup.

How significant is the loss of Derrick White? The Spurs are have a net rating of +5.1 when Derrick is on the court & -3.2 when he's off. The overall net of +8.3 is 2nd on the club. Here's the top-3 net rating leaders for the season:

Poeltl: +8.4

White: +8.3

Murray: +7.9 — Dan Weiss (@DanWeissPBP) April 28, 2021

Trey Lyles has been ruled out of the Utah Jazz game due to a right ankle sprain. He has missed over a month because of the injury and the Spurs have yet to provide a timetable for his return.

Derrick White should also be out for the season, due to a severe ankle sprain that he suffered against the Washington Wizards a week ago.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have placed three players on their latest injury report.

Quin Snyder was asked whether he cares about the top seed, and replied, "The most important thing we can do is try to get healthy." Said the team is trying to figure out adjusting to playing without Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) May 1, 2021

Mike Conley will be out when the San Antonio Spurs visit Utah. The veteran guard is dealing with a sore hamstring that has kept him from suiting up in the last four games.

Donovan Mitchell has also been ruled out of Wednesday's matchup and will be re-evaluated in a week. The 24-year-old guard has been out of the lineup for nine straight games due to a right lower ankle sprain.

Udoka Azubuike is also nursing a right ankle sprain that will keep him on the sidelines. The rookie center hasn't played in a game since Jan. 29.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell has taken Derrick White's position as a starter with Lonnie Walker IV coming off the bench as his primary reliever.

Drew Eubanks, Luka Samanic and Keita Bates-Diop have taken Lyles' minutes since his absence. Coach Gregg Popovich manages the trio's workload depending on the matchups.

Utah Jazz

Joe Ingles has started at the point guard spot while Conley remains sidelined. Jordan Clarkson will stay on the bench in a reserve role for the Utah Jazz when Ingles needs a breather.

Mitchell's injury has caused Trent Forrest, Miye Oni and Matt Thomas' minutes at shooting guard to increase.

With his starting backcourt on the injury list, coach Quin Snyder shuffled his lineup and elevated Georges Niang to start at power forward the last four games.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs:

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Devin Vassell l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl

Utah Jazz:

Point Guard - Joe Ingles l Shooting Guard - Royce O’Neale l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Georges Niang l Center - Rudy Gobert

