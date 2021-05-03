San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The sluggish San Antonio Spurs will take on the West-leading Utah Jazz in their first matchup of a two-game mini-series at Vivint Arena tonight.

After cruising for most of the 2020-21 season atop the Western Conference table, the Utah Jazz find themselves tied for the pole position alongside the red-hot Phoenix Suns.

Quin Snyder's men have a brilliant 46-18 record, holding the best winning percentage (.719) in the association. After dropping a game against the Suns, the Utah Jazz bounced back with a 4-point win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. With Donovan Mitchell on the sidelines, Bojan Bogdanović recorded a spectacular 34 point performance, guiding his side to their 46th victory of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have lost three games in a row ahead of Monday's contest. Gregg Popovich's side have a 31-32 record, resting at 10th in the West.

Despite their struggles to add wins in recent stretches, the San Antonio Spurs have proven their mettle as fierce competitors. They are coming off two high-scoring overtime losses against the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, respectively. The Spurs are still well situated for the play-in tournament, with the New Orleans Pelicans trailing them by 2.5 games in eleventh position in the West.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

After not lacing up against the 76ers on Sunday, Demar DeRozan is expected to join his teammates in Monday's contest against the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs will miss the services of power forward Trey Lyles and point guard Derrick White, who are dealing with their respective ankle injuries.

Dejounte Murray is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. His participation against the Utah Jazz remains a game-time decision for the coaching staff to make.

Utah Jazz

The biggest storyline in the Utah Jazz camp remains with the health of their All-Star floor general Donovan Mitchell. The 4th year guard is recuperating from an ankle injury and will be re-evaluated in a week.

Meanwhile, point guard Mike Conley has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Udoka Azubuike remains out indefinitely owing to his ankle injury.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan #10 (left) of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket while guarded by Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics

The San Antonio Spurs will hope to see DeMar DeRozan back in the lineup. Coach Popovich will need his star forward to play the game at a high level to bring them back on the winning path. DeRozan and Keldon Johnson could feature on the wing as they take their places on the two forward positions.

Dejounte Murray could join Devin Vassell in the backcourt in Monday's contest. Murray has taken a leap this year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in 59 appearances. Meanwhile, Austrian big Jakob Poeltl will roll out at Vivint Arena as the Spurs' primary center.

Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will most likely use the same lineup they deployed against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Advertisement

Joe Ingles and Georges Niang will reprise their roles in the backcourt in Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley's absence. Red-hot Bojan Bogdanovic will take his place at the power forward position, with Royce O'Neale coming in at the small forward spot.

Meanwhile, the Stifle Tower, Rudy Gobert, will join his teammates at the anchor position. The 2021 All-Star is averaging 14.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in 63 appearances for the Utah Jazz.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Devin Vassell | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Joe Ingles | Shooting Guard - Georges Niang | Small Forward - Royce O'Neale | Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Center - Rudy Gobert