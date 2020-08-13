San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - August 13th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture - San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time - August 13th, 6:30 PM ET (August 14th, 4:00 AM IST)

Where - ESPN WWOS, Orlando, Florida

The San Antonio Spurs meet in an all western conference clash with the Utah Jazz in the NBA bubble. The Utah Jazz have already qualified for the NBA playoffs while the San Antonio Spurs are vying for a playoff berth in the tough western conference. This is a must win game for the Gregg Popovich coached San Antonio Spurs.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have not performed up to the expectations in the NBA bubble and have faced a mixed bag of results because of that. Star players Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell have been inconsistent and even two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert has not looked at his best.

However, the Utah Jazz will be looking to bounce back and head coach Quin Snyder will be expecting a positive result from his players on the night. Point guard Jordan Clarkson, who comes off the bench, will be instrumental for the Utah Jazz against the San Antonio Spurs.

Key Player- Donovan Mitchell

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

Since his NBA debut, Donovan Mitchell has looked like a bonafide star for the Utah Jazz. He has put up impressive numbers this NBA season, averaging 24 points and 4 assists per game for the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz will be counting on Donovan Mitchell to have a productive night against the San Antonio Spurs. Donovan Mitchell would be looking to hurt the San Antonio Spurs perimeter defence through his shooting and playmaking skills.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert

Also read: NBA News Update: Orange County declares Aug 24th as Kobe Bryant Day, LeBron James wins Sports Emmy, protocols for guests in bubble released

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs will be very pleased with their victory over the Houston Rockets, right after they beat the New Orleans Pelicans. With a dominant performance on both ends of the floor, they cruised to an easy victory which will go a long way in their hunt for a spot in the play-in tournament.

DeMar DeRozan was playing excellent basketball with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists . Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Marco Belinelli, and Derrick White made useful scoring contributions and Jakob Poetl grabbed 12 boards.

Key Player- DeMar DeRozan

Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has been playing excellent basketball so far in the NBA bubble. While the San Antonio Spurs have been missing the presence of LaMarcus Aldridge in the interior, DeMar DeRozan has taken it upon himself to lead the way with his high scoring. He has been averaging 22.1 points this season at 52.9% shooting from the field for the San Antonio Spurs.

With his experience in such pressure games, DeMar DeRozan will be key in leading the young San Antonio Spurs against the dominant Utah Jazz.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed rich form recently and they will be be looking to continue the trend and get a win against the Utah Jazz. It is a must win game for them while the Utah Jazz have already qualified for the NBA playoffs so the San Antonio Spurs will be hoping that they field a weaker starting lineup. The San Antonio Spurs will be the favourites to win this fixture.

Jazz vs Spurs- Where to Watch

This game will be broadcast on national sports TV network TNT. International viewers can stream this game online using the NBA League Pass.