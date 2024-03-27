San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz matchup is one of the worst games on paper on the NBA Wednesday slate. The two teams are lottery-bound and have been trending in the wrong direction. The Spurs have been feisty at times, though. Meanwhile, the Jazz seem to have quit on the year.

The Spurs are coming off a stunning win against the Phoenix Suns. They pulled off the upset without Victor Wembanyama and will look to continue that momentum on Wednesday.

The Jazz are on a six-game losing streak. They faced a tough schedule, though, as all six of those games were teams above .500, with five in playoff spots.

Two Spurs stars, Keldon Johnson and Wembanyama, are both questionable and will be game-time decisions. Jordan Clarkson is out for the Jazz with back soreness. They will also be without Kris Dunn, who was suspended for throwing a punch at Jabari Smith Jr. in a game against the Houston Rockets. Lauri Markkanen is questionable to play on Wednesday.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction & Betting Tips

The Jazz will host the Spurs at the Delta Center on Wednesday. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET. It will air on each team’s regional network. That means Bally Sports SW in Texas, and Jazz+ and KJZZ for Utah.

Moneyline: Spurs (+155) vs Jazz (-190)

Spread: Jazz -4.5

Total (O/U): 228.5

Editor’s Note: These odds are as of the time of writing. They are subject to change.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Game Preview

The Spurs showed up and beat the Suns without Wembanyama. They have higher morale coming into this one, as the Jazz have dropped six in a row.

Both teams have struggled against conference foes. The Spurs are 10-34 against the West, while the Jazz are 14-29 against the West.

The Jazz won both previous meetings, as their offense had field days in both matchups. They won the first game 130-118 and then took over the second meeting 128-109.

If this game stays towards the under and in the low 100s, then the Spurs have a good shot. They will need Wembanyama in the lineup to provide rim protection to keep the game scoring low.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Starting Lineups and Bench

San Antonio Spurs Starters

PG - Tre Jones

SG - Devin Vassell

SF - Julian Champagnie

PF - Jeremy Sochan

C - Victor Wembanyama

Bench - The bench is short for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson may come off the bench if he is healthy to go and will be a big contributor.

Utah Jazz Starters

PG - Keyonte George

SG - Collin Sexton

SF - Lauri Markkanen

PF - Taylor Hendricks

C - John Collins

Bench - The Jzzz bench is depleted without Clakrson and Dunn. They will be short ball handlers and scoring. Walker Kessler will be the first backup big.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups and are subject to change.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Wembanyama is a block machine. He averages 4.1 blocks per game this month. It is a risky bet, but if Wembanyama is rusty, his under 3.5 blocks could be valued at +105.

Lauri Markkanen’s points prop is a good look if he plays. Markkanen is at 24.5 points. His over is +110, which is good value since he will get more shots with Clarkson and Dunn out.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Game Prediction

The Spurs showed signs of grit with their recent win against the Suns. Conversely, the Jazz are seemingly tanking. The Spurs could be a hungry dog in this one and could cover the +4.5.