San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Washington Wizards host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Spurs previously defeated the Wizards 139-130 in their first matchup in November.

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Spurs Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 10

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Spurs are expected to use a starting lineup of Chris Paul (PG), De'Aaron Fox (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Harrison Barnes (PF) and Victor Wembanyama (C) for the upcoming game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul

De'Aaron Fox Stephon Castle SG De'Aaron Fox Stephon Castle Devin Vassell SF Devin Vassell Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson PF Harrison Barnes Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan C Victor Wembanyama Jeremy Sochan Bismack Biyombo

Trending

Wizards Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 10

Meanwhile, the Wizards are projected to use a starting lineup of Jordan Poole (PG), Bub Carrington (SG), Bilal Coulibaly (SF), Kyshawn George (PF) and Richaun Holmes (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jordan Poole

Bub Carrington Malcolm Brogdon SG Bub Carrington Bilal Coulibaly Malcolm Brogdon SF Bilal Coulibaly Justin Champagnie Corey Kispert PF Kyshawn George* Corey Kispert Justin Champagnie C Richaun Holmes Tristan Vukcevic



San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards: Injury Reports

Spurs injury report for Feb. 10

The Spurs will be without Charles Bassey and Riley Minix for the upcoming game.

Player Status Injury Charles Bassey Out Knee Riley Minix Out (OFS) Shoulder

Wizards injury report for Feb. 10

Meanwhile, the Wizards have six players listed on their injury report. Kyshawn George is questionable to play and his participation will be a game-time decision. Saddiq Bey, Anthony Gill, Khris Middleton, Alex Sarr and Marcus Smart are listed as out for the game.

Player Status Injury Kyshawn George Questionable (GTD) Ankle Saddiq Bey Out Knee Anthony Gill Out Ankle Khris Middleton Out Ankle Alex Sarr Out Ankle Marcus Smart Out Not Injury Related

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards: Preview

Ahead of the game, the San Antonio Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 22-28 record and have won three of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak after their 112-111 road loss against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Victor Wembanyama led their losing effort with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks. Devin Vassell led the Spurs in scoring in the game with 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have the worst record in league with a 9-43 record. They won three of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game losing streak. They lost 125-111 at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Bub Carrington led their losing effort with 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards?

The Spurs-Wizards matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington. It will be broadcast nationally on Monumental Sports Network and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback