  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Feb 10, 2025 14:00 GMT
NBA: Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season (Image: IMAGN)

The Washington Wizards host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Spurs previously defeated the Wizards 139-130 in their first matchup in November.

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Spurs Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 10

The Spurs are expected to use a starting lineup of Chris Paul (PG), De'Aaron Fox (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Harrison Barnes (PF) and Victor Wembanyama (C) for the upcoming game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGChris Paul
De'Aaron FoxStephon Castle
SGDe'Aaron FoxStephon CastleDevin Vassell
SFDevin VassellJulian ChampagnieKeldon Johnson
PFHarrison BarnesKeldon JohnsonJeremy Sochan
CVictor WembanyamaJeremy SochanBismack Biyombo
also-read-trending Trending

Wizards Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 10

Meanwhile, the Wizards are projected to use a starting lineup of Jordan Poole (PG), Bub Carrington (SG), Bilal Coulibaly (SF), Kyshawn George (PF) and Richaun Holmes (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJordan Poole
Bub CarringtonMalcolm Brogdon
SGBub CarringtonBilal CoulibalyMalcolm Brogdon
SFBilal CoulibalyJustin ChampagnieCorey Kispert
PFKyshawn George*Corey KispertJustin Champagnie
CRichaun HolmesTristan Vukcevic

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards: Injury Reports

Spurs injury report for Feb. 10

The Spurs will be without Charles Bassey and Riley Minix for the upcoming game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Charles BasseyOutKnee
Riley MinixOut (OFS)Shoulder

Wizards injury report for Feb. 10

Meanwhile, the Wizards have six players listed on their injury report. Kyshawn George is questionable to play and his participation will be a game-time decision. Saddiq Bey, Anthony Gill, Khris Middleton, Alex Sarr and Marcus Smart are listed as out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Kyshawn GeorgeQuestionable (GTD)Ankle
Saddiq BeyOut Knee
Anthony GillOut Ankle
Khris MiddletonOut Ankle
Alex SarrOut Ankle
Marcus SmartOut Not Injury Related

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards: Preview

Ahead of the game, the San Antonio Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 22-28 record and have won three of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak after their 112-111 road loss against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Victor Wembanyama led their losing effort with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks. Devin Vassell led the Spurs in scoring in the game with 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have the worst record in league with a 9-43 record. They won three of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game losing streak. They lost 125-111 at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Bub Carrington led their losing effort with 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards?

The Spurs-Wizards matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington. It will be broadcast nationally on Monumental Sports Network and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी