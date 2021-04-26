San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Match Preview - April 26th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The in-form Washington Wizards will look to continue their winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA when they host the San Antonio Spurs at the Capital One Arena on Monday night.

Both teams have been in good recent form. The San Antonio Spurs have won four of their last five outings, while the Washington Wizards are on an eight-game winning streak.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, April 26th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs were quite inconsistent after the All-Star break. However, they seem to have rediscovered their mojo of late and are doing well to hang on to a play-in spot. They are ninth in the Western Conference standings, with a 30-29 season record.

In their last game, the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-108. DeMar DeRozan shone with 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on the night to lead his team to consecutive wins.

The San Antonio Spurs started well and led by nine points at the halfway stage. However, the Pelicans almost took the game away with a late surge, cutting the Spurs' lead to just one point.

Greg Popovich's side did well, though, and recovered to see out the game. They shot 27 of 32 attempts from the charity stripe but were poor with their three-point shooting yet again, managing to convert just nine of 31 shot attempts.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan (left) in action

DeMar DeRozan has undoubtedly been the San Antonio Spurs' MVP this season. The former Raptors forward played with a quad contusion in his last game but still ended up scoring 32 points on the night, shooting 47.6% from the field and all of his 12 free-throw attempts.

The San Antonio Spurs have relied heavily on him this season, so the game against the in-form Washington Wizards could be no different.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Derrick White l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have been unstoppable of late, winning eight games on the trot. It is their longest winning streak in 20 years, with their last such streak coming in 2001.

In their last game, they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110. Bradley Beal scored a team-high 33 points on the night to lead the Washington Wizards to a comeback win after they were down 87-95 early in the fourth quarter.

The Washington Wizards have shown tremendous character and resilience to get to where they are right now. They have been bolstered by former league MVP Russell Westbrook, who is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in his career.

The tenth-seeded Wizards' season record now stands at 27-33, helping them stay two games ahead of the 11th-placed Chicago Bulls.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has led the Washington Wizards from the front this season and is determined to help them get to the playoffs for the first time in three years. Brodie has averaged 21.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game this campaign.

He has injected some much-needed energy into the team and is turning out to be one of their best trade acquisitions ever made. Westbrook will once again be expected to lead his side to a win, which will help them keep their postseason hopes alive.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Bradley Beal l Power Forward - Anthony Gill l Center - Alex Len.

Spurs vs Wizards Prediction

The Washington Wizards will head into this contest as the favorites. They have winning momentum behind them, and with Beal and Westbrook firing on all cylinders, they could cause all sorts of problems for the San Antonio Spurs. Nevertheless, the Spurs have a decent roster as well and shouldn't be counted out just yet as an enticing contest could ensue.

