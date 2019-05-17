Saurav nets 50 points as Budhanilkantha defeat Kirtipur

Saurav Shrestha netted 50 points as his side Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club defeated Kirtipur Basketball Club 90-74 in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club took the first two quarters 22-14 and 18-16 respectively. Kirtipur Basketball Club took the third quarter 25-19 but the match-winning performance by Saurav Shrestha in the last quarter helped Budhanilkantha take the last quarter 31-19 to win the match comfortably. Saurav Shrestha was declared man of the match. He now holds the record of the highest individual score in a match in Nepal Basketball League 2019.

In another match of the day, defending champions Golden Gate International Club thrashed Royal Basketball Club 103-84. Golden Gate took the first two quarters 29-22 and 32-9 respectively to pave the way for victory. Royal tried to come back into the match by matching the third quarter score 24-24 and taking the last quarter 29-18 but the first two quarters proved too much for Royal as they lost to the defending champions. Binod Shrestha of Golden Gate was adjudged man of the match for his match-high 23 points.

A total of eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April 2019 to 22 June 2019.

The league is being played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice. A total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match.

The top four teams after the round robin league will enter the playoffs. First and second placed teams will play each other three times and the winner will advance to the final. The losing team will play the winner of the second qualifier between the third and fourth-placed team of the league for the place in the final.