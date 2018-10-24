'Scary Terry' Rozier: The Boston Celtics' point guard conundrum

'Scary Terry' wants $20 million a year

The Boston Celtics have an intriguing choice to make and it centers around their point guard position. They have three capable players at the all-important position, but the numbers don’t add up. As they say, three’s a crowd. The three men in this scenario are Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, and Terry Rozier. It is Rozier who is forcing the issue.

Drafted 16th overall, in the 2015 NBA draft, Rozier is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Celtics reportedly were prepared to offer a contract extension before the October 15th, 2018 expiring rookie contracts deadline to Rozier. Rozier though made a bold demand. He reportedly wants to start and he wants $20 million a year.

One has to love the young man’s confidence. It's like you or I wanting a raise or going for a job interview. If you don’t sell yourself, hype your value and make your demand, neither scenario works out. It may also be that Rozier believes he’s the unwanted third person and he’d be better off elsewhere. The Celtics and GM Danny Ainge hold the hammer though in any decision made with Rozier.

He becomes a restricted free agent on July 1st, 2019 and the Celtics would only be pressured to cough up a $20 million dollar multi-year deal if Rozier outplays both Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart.

Right now, with a 2-2 record, the Celtics head coach has called Rozier’s number over four games for a total of 55 minutes. Marcus Smart so far has played 56 total minutes. Irving has played 131 minutes. Kyrie Irving is the star at the point for the Celtics. However, he is coming off of the second injury to a previously damaged knee costing him the last month of the 2017-18 NBA season and the 2018 playoffs.

A splendid offensive talent, Irving at 26 years old has already been an NBA Champion, a 5-time All-Star and was Rookie of the Year in 2012. Unless the knee injury he suffered earlier this year in March has robbed him of his talents, Irving is lightning quick on the court. He has insanely good ball handling skills and shows equally outstanding abilities to drive to the basket and create his own shot.

As of now, the Celtics have little reason to prefer Rozier over Irving

Uncle Drew is a master as well at making difficult shots or plays turn out positively. He is currently under contract for this year at over $20 million and should he choose not to opt out of his contract, he'll be earning around $21 million next season. If Danny Ainge and Celtics’ management are happy and comfortable with Irving and his health, in the summer of 2020 he may well be eligible for a max deal at $188 million over 5 years.

Further complicating Rozier’s standing with the Celtics, besides his contract demands, is Marcus Smart. Smart was drafted a year before Rozier and last fall got his rookie expiring contract extension of four years at $52 million which ends in 2022. Smart is a very good defensive point guard who some believe is an elite defender, standing at 6’4 220 lbs.

So he’s a big strong guard who has a penchant for making the smart play even if he is not flashy or as athletic as Irving. In the last two years, Smart has averaged 29 minutes per playoff game and was relied upon after Isaiah Thomas was injured in the 2017 NBA playoffs. His major weakness seems to be his long-range shooting which is at 29.3%, but a shot can be developed.

In making his contractual demands, Rozier was probably pointing to the 2018 playoff run he participated in with the Celtics. In 19 games, he averaged 16.5 points and 5.7 assists. But, while self-promotion is great its only one side of the picture.

Boston currently per year has over $32 million committed to Irving and Smart this year and next. If the Celtics acquiesce to Rozier’s demands they would be committing $50 million plus to the point guard spot next year. This would mean nearly 48% of your cap space.

Boston has options. They could trade Irving for picks and other roster needs depending on how Irving reintegrates into Brad Stevens rotation, and then in the summer resign Rozier to the deal he wants.

Boston though could ultimately trade Rozier before the trade deadline or let him walk as a restricted free agent if another team does offer a deal Ainge has no plan on matching. Ainge could also trade Smart at the draft or on July 1st, 2019 and then try and resign Rozier.

Regardless as to what happens with Kyrie Irving’s contract, Boston seems content and committed to Marcus Smart. If Irving, a superstar, and Smart are the company Boston wants to keep, Rozier is the crowd.

