Seattle Storm v Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - July 11th, 2023 | WNBA

The Washington Mystics will host the Seattle Storm in the first game of a WNBA doubleheader Tuesday. The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET from the nation’s capital. It is available to stream with the WNBA League Pass.

Washington lost its previous game with a 92-84 win against the Connecticut Sun. The Storm are trying to break a five-game losing streak. They have lost seven of their plast eight outings.

Seattle is 4-14 overall. The Mystics are 10-8. It will be a tough inter-conference match for the Storm.

Game Preview

This will be the third and final regular-season matchup of these two teams. The Mystics won both previous games. Both were played in Seattle. Washington won the first 73-66 and the second game 71-65. Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 19 points in the second win.

The Storm have been struggling this season. They have been even worse on the road. They will try to end a three-game road skid.

Washington is solid at home. It holds a 6-2 record at home this season.

Seattle will hope for a poor shooting night from Washington. Its offense has not been the most prolific in the league this season. It is averaging 80.7 points per game, seventh best in the league (of 12 teams).

Elena Delle Donne is averaging 18.2 ppg this season, leading the Mystics. Ariel Atkins has been hot for the Mystics lately as well. She is averaging 14.8 ppg in the past 10 games.

On the flip side, Jewell Loyd leads the Storm with 24.9 ppg. She will need a huge game if the Storm want to spring an upset.

Despite their struggles, the Storm have been able to put up points. They are averaging 82.1 ppg in their past 10 games. That is right on Washington’s average of 82.2 ppg allowed in their past 10.

Seattle’s defense has been its downfall. It has allowed its opponents to score 89.5 ppg in its past 10 games. Washington will likely have a productive day on offense.

The Storm have no injuries listed. Washington will be without Shakira Austin (hip), Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) and Natasha Cloud (ankle).

Odds and lines are currently off the board. They will be listed closer to game time.

Game Prediction

The Mystics will continue their winning ways. Seattle’s losing streak will extend to six games. Delle Donne should have a big game leading the Mystics offense.

Washington should take advantage of the favorable matchup against a poor Seattle defense. It could win easily.

Washington Mystics 89 - Seattle Storm 80

