Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - August 10, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 10, 2023 15:07 GMT
2023 WNBA All-Star Game
Jewell Lloyd, 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

The Seattle Storm has struggled throughout the current WNBA season. Nevertheless, they will be tasked with facing the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, August 10. Currently, the Storm sit bottom of the Western Conference, having lost 21 of their 28 games.

Meanwhile, the Dream sit third in the Western Conference, having won 15 of their 28 contests so far and five of their last 10 games. The Seattle Storm own a 25% win rate and are coming into their contest against the Atlanta Dream on the back of yet another loss.

The Dream, on the other hand, have won 53.6% of their games and enter the contest coming off a win - momentum can make all the difference.

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream Prediction

The Atlanta Dream should be clear-cut favorites to win their August 10 contest against the Seattle Storm. Atlanta is currently sitting in a playoff position and will want to keep stacking wins to keep their postseason dreams alive. On the other hand, Seattle will likely already have their eye on improving the team's roster during the off-season.

These two teams last faced off on July 13, where the Atlanta Dream defeated the Seattle Storm 85-75. We should expect a similar, if not bigger, scoreline when they face each other again on Thursday.

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Sika Koné
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13+, Amazon Prime, BSSE, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: Players to watch

In their last outing, the Atlanta Dream received a significant boost from Rhyne Howard, who scored 24 points while hitting three shots from deep. Allisha Fray also made a big impact with her own 21-point night. The Dream will also lean on Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey - both of whom have the talent versatile skillsets to help give the Atlanta Dream an edge during their upcoming game.

On the other side of the court, the Seattle Storm will primarily be relying on Jewell Lloyd and Sami Whitcomb. Ezi Magbegor's rebounding will also be a core component of how Seattle looks to gain some control in the game. While Jordan Horston's impact will also be key to the Storm standing a chance of earning a victory against the Atlanta Dream.

