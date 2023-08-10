Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - August 10, 2023 | WNBA

The Seattle Storm has struggled throughout the current WNBA season. Nevertheless, they will be tasked with facing the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, August 10. Currently, the Storm sit bottom of the Western Conference, having lost 21 of their 28 games.

Meanwhile, the Dream sit third in the Western Conference, having won 15 of their 28 contests so far and five of their last 10 games. The Seattle Storm own a 25% win rate and are coming into their contest against the Atlanta Dream on the back of yet another loss.

The Dream, on the other hand, have won 53.6% of their games and enter the contest coming off a win - momentum can make all the difference.

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream Prediction

The Atlanta Dream should be clear-cut favorites to win their August 10 contest against the Seattle Storm. Atlanta is currently sitting in a playoff position and will want to keep stacking wins to keep their postseason dreams alive. On the other hand, Seattle will likely already have their eye on improving the team's roster during the off-season.

These two teams last faced off on July 13, where the Atlanta Dream defeated the Seattle Storm 85-75. We should expect a similar, if not bigger, scoreline when they face each other again on Thursday.

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Morgan Bertsch F 6-4 ft 173 lbs APRIL 20, 1997 R CALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA Kahleah Copper G-F 6-1 ft 165 lbs AUGUST 28, 1994 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Dana Evans G 5-6 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 1, 1998 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 ft 130 lbs JULY 9, 1990 1 yrs UCLA/USA Isabelle Harrison F 6-3 ft 183 lbs SEPTEMBER 27, 1993 6 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Ruthy Hebard F 6-4 ft 190 lbs APRIL 28, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Sika Koné F 6-3 ft 180 lbs JULY 13, 2002 R SPAIN/MALI Marina Mabrey G 5-11 ft 170 lbs SEPTEMBER 14, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Robyn Parks F 6-1 ft 170 lbs JULY 19, 1992 R VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA Alanna Smith F 6-4 ft 180 lbs SEPTEMBER 10, 1996 4 yrs STANFORD/AUSTRALIA Taylor Soule F 5-11 ft 186 lbs JANUARY 5, 2000 R VIRGINIA TECH/USA Elizabeth Williams C-F 6-3 ft 200 lbs JUNE 23, 1993 8 yrs DUKE/UNITED KINGDOM Courtney Williams G 5-8 ft 139 lbs MAY 11, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13+, Amazon Prime, BSSE, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: Players to watch

In their last outing, the Atlanta Dream received a significant boost from Rhyne Howard, who scored 24 points while hitting three shots from deep. Allisha Fray also made a big impact with her own 21-point night. The Dream will also lean on Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey - both of whom have the talent versatile skillsets to help give the Atlanta Dream an edge during their upcoming game.

On the other side of the court, the Seattle Storm will primarily be relying on Jewell Lloyd and Sami Whitcomb. Ezi Magbegor's rebounding will also be a core component of how Seattle looks to gain some control in the game. While Jordan Horston's impact will also be key to the Storm standing a chance of earning a victory against the Atlanta Dream.

