Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky Prediction & Game Preview - July 22, 2023 | WNBA

In what projects to be a scrappy affair, the Seattle Storm will face the Chicago Sky on Saturday, July 22. Neither team has enjoyed a strong 2023 WNBA season thus far, and both project to be out of the playoff race.
The Sky sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, having lost 13 of their 21 games, and are on a four-game losing streak. While the Seattle Storm are dead-last in the Western Conference, registering 4 wins in 21 attempts and having lost 8 consecutive contests.
As such, the game between the two struggling WNBA franchises will likely be a physical affair as both teams look to turn their fortunes around and remember what it's like to taste victory.
Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: Prediction
While neither the Storm nor Sky are enjoying a good season, Chicago has won double the amount of games Seattle has. Therefore, Chicago will enter their July 22 contest as the odd's-on favorite to add another win to their record as they seek to close the gap on the Washington Mystics.
Unfortunately, the Storm are unlikely to put up much of a fight against the Sky, as their season continues to go from bad to worse. As such, it's likely that Seattle's front office is already making plans for the offseason, so they can avoid such a difficult run next season.
Seattle Storm Roster
Chicago Sky Roster
Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: Players to watch
Jewell Loyd is the Storm's crown jewel; the 5'11'' guard has been Seattle's best offensive player all season and is currently averaging 25.7 points per game. However, Loyd doesn't have much help in terms of a supporting cast, which puts incredible pressure on her to lead Seattle's offense, and makes the team easy to predict as the game slows down.
On the other side of the floor, Courtney Williams will be leading the Sky. Williams will be backed up by Alanna Smith and Kahleah Copper, with the trio providing versatile production on both sides of the court. With a three-headed offensive monster, Chicago should be able to pick apart Seattle's defensive system and find open scoring opportunities throughout the night.
Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence