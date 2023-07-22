Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky Prediction & Game Preview - July 22, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 22, 2023 11:08 GMT
Chicago Sky v Seattle Storm
Chicago Sky v Seattle Storm, WNBA Preview

In what projects to be a scrappy affair, the Seattle Storm will face the Chicago Sky on Saturday, July 22. Neither team has enjoyed a strong 2023 WNBA season thus far, and both project to be out of the playoff race.

The Sky sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, having lost 13 of their 21 games, and are on a four-game losing streak. While the Seattle Storm are dead-last in the Western Conference, registering 4 wins in 21 attempts and having lost 8 consecutive contests.

As such, the game between the two struggling WNBA franchises will likely be a physical affair as both teams look to turn their fortunes around and remember what it's like to taste victory.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: Prediction

While neither the Storm nor Sky are enjoying a good season, Chicago has won double the amount of games Seattle has. Therefore, Chicago will enter their July 22 contest as the odd's-on favorite to add another win to their record as they seek to close the gap on the Washington Mystics.

Unfortunately, the Storm are unlikely to put up much of a fight against the Sky, as their season continues to go from bad to worse. As such, it's likely that Seattle's front office is already making plans for the offseason, so they can avoid such a difficult run next season.

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ivana Dojkic
G5-11 ft154 lbsDECEMBER 24, 1997RCROATIA/CROATIA
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999RSOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001RTENNESSEE/USA
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002RAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/CANADA
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrsNEBRASKA/USA
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrsWASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA

Chicago Sky Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Sika Koné
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: Players to watch

Jewell Loyd is the Storm's crown jewel; the 5'11'' guard has been Seattle's best offensive player all season and is currently averaging 25.7 points per game. However, Loyd doesn't have much help in terms of a supporting cast, which puts incredible pressure on her to lead Seattle's offense, and makes the team easy to predict as the game slows down.

On the other side of the floor, Courtney Williams will be leading the Sky. Williams will be backed up by Alanna Smith and Kahleah Copper, with the trio providing versatile production on both sides of the court. With a three-headed offensive monster, Chicago should be able to pick apart Seattle's defensive system and find open scoring opportunities throughout the night.

Edited by John Maxwell
