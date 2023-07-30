Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever prediction & game preview - July 30, 2023 | WNBA

The Seattle Storm will take on the Indiana Fever on Sunday in the WNBA. The game will take place at Gainbridge FieldHouse in Indianapolis, Indiana at 4pm ET, and can be streamed on ESPN3.

Both teams are struggling this season and are last in their respective conferences, with the Storm being 5-19 this season, while The Fever are 6-18.

WNBA @WNBA



We've got 6 matchups on 3 networks starting at 1pm/ET on @CBSSportsNet



Then head over to ESPN3 at 3pm/ET & @ESPN at 4pm/ET as the action continues



#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/XB6DMFBJfc FULLLLL slate of hoops todayWe’ve got 6 matchups on 3 networks starting at 1pm/ET on @CBSSportsNetThen head over to ESPN3 at 3pm/ET & @ESPN at 4pm/ET as the action continues

WNBA game preview

The Indiana Fever has lost four of their last five games and are 1-9 in their last 10. The team hasn't had home court advantage either, as they are 1-7 in home games this season.

They have two bigs that can dominate the glass. NaLyssa Smith leads the team with 9.7 boards per game, while number one overall pick Aliyah Boston is another force down low with 7.8 rebounds per game. She has been strong on offense, averaging 14.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, Seattle has also struggled on the road. They are 3-8 away from home this season, but broke their ten-game losing streak with a win on Friday.

espnW @espnW



It was the longest losing streak in franchise history. The Seattle Storm snap their 10-game losing streak with a win over ChicagoIt was the longest losing streak in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/I0CodNpLJz

The Storm are led by Jewell Lloyd, who is averaging 24.2 ppg this season. She is currently the leading scorer in the WNBA, but will need a great game to carry her team to the win.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the teams, with Indiana winning the first matchup 80-68 on June 22.

Neither team has a player listed on the injury report.

Game Odds

Spread: Indiana Fever (-4)

Total (O/U): 163

Moneyline: Seattle Storm (+150) vs Indiana Fever (-175)

Game Prediction

Lloyd could have a big game. If she scores more than 30 points, it could be enough offense for Seattle to spring the upset. They have not won two games in a row this season, but that streak could finally end on Sunday with Lloyd leading the Storm to victory.

Prediction: Seattle Storm 80 - Indiana Fever 76

