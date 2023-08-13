Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 13, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 13, 2023 10:30 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury will face the Seattle Storm on August 13, WNBA Preview

The Seattle Storm will take on the Phoenix Mercury on August 13 in a Western Conference showdown. The Mercury come into the game with a two-game win streak but are still chasing the Los Angeles Sparks in the conference standings.

Phoenix currently has a 9-20 record with a win rate of 31%. However, the Seattle Storm have endured a torrid season, winning just 8 of their 21 games and losing 13 contests in front of their hometown crowd. Still, Seattle did win their last contest, which could give them some hope of finishing the season strong - despite having no chance at making the WNBA playoffs this year.

Nevertheless, the Phoenix Mercury will likely prove to much for Seattle. Although, the Seattle Storm did register a win over the Phoenix Mercury in their last meeting, which took place on August 6, when the Storm won by six points in a 91-97 victory.

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Seattle Storm may have won their last game against the Phoenix Mercury, but their season trajectory means that they will enter Sunday's game as the underdogs. Phoenix has multiple high-level players to call upon throughout the game and will be led by the ever-impressive Brittney Griner.

The Seattle Storm must find their winning form from their previous matchup with the Phoenix Mercury to have a chance in the upcoming game. Phoenix, unlike Seattle, still has a shot at the postseason and will be motivated to extend their three-game win streak with another victory in this contest.

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Sika Koné
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to Watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13, Amazon Prime, AZFamily, FUBO, and the WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to Watch

Jewell Lloyd and Ezi Magbegor both put in big-time performances during the Seattle Storm's last contest, with Magbegor earning herself a double-double in points and rebounds. As such, the Seattle Storm will be looking for both players to continue their current level of play while also looking toward Sami Whitcomb - who has been impressing in recent weeks.

On the other side of the court, the Phoenix Mercury will likely lean on Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Moriah Jefferson - as all three have been proving their value throughout the WNBA season and project to be significant threats on both sides of the court.

