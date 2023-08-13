Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 13, 2023 | WNBA

The Seattle Storm will take on the Phoenix Mercury on August 13 in a Western Conference showdown. The Mercury come into the game with a two-game win streak but are still chasing the Los Angeles Sparks in the conference standings.
Phoenix currently has a 9-20 record with a win rate of 31%. However, the Seattle Storm have endured a torrid season, winning just 8 of their 21 games and losing 13 contests in front of their hometown crowd. Still, Seattle did win their last contest, which could give them some hope of finishing the season strong - despite having no chance at making the WNBA playoffs this year.
Nevertheless, the Phoenix Mercury will likely prove to much for Seattle. Although, the Seattle Storm did register a win over the Phoenix Mercury in their last meeting, which took place on August 6, when the Storm won by six points in a 91-97 victory.
Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction
The Seattle Storm may have won their last game against the Phoenix Mercury, but their season trajectory means that they will enter Sunday's game as the underdogs. Phoenix has multiple high-level players to call upon throughout the game and will be led by the ever-impressive Brittney Griner.
The Seattle Storm must find their winning form from their previous matchup with the Phoenix Mercury to have a chance in the upcoming game. Phoenix, unlike Seattle, still has a shot at the postseason and will be motivated to extend their three-game win streak with another victory in this contest.
Seattle Storm Roster
Phoenix Mercury Roster
Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to Watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13, Amazon Prime, AZFamily, FUBO, and the WNBA League Pass.
The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.
Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to Watch
Jewell Lloyd and Ezi Magbegor both put in big-time performances during the Seattle Storm's last contest, with Magbegor earning herself a double-double in points and rebounds. As such, the Seattle Storm will be looking for both players to continue their current level of play while also looking toward Sami Whitcomb - who has been impressing in recent weeks.
On the other side of the court, the Phoenix Mercury will likely lean on Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Moriah Jefferson - as all three have been proving their value throughout the WNBA season and project to be significant threats on both sides of the court.
