Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 13, 2023 | WNBA

The Seattle Storm will take on the Phoenix Mercury on August 13 in a Western Conference showdown. The Mercury come into the game with a two-game win streak but are still chasing the Los Angeles Sparks in the conference standings.

Phoenix currently has a 9-20 record with a win rate of 31%. However, the Seattle Storm have endured a torrid season, winning just 8 of their 21 games and losing 13 contests in front of their hometown crowd. Still, Seattle did win their last contest, which could give them some hope of finishing the season strong - despite having no chance at making the WNBA playoffs this year.

Nevertheless, the Phoenix Mercury will likely prove to much for Seattle. Although, the Seattle Storm did register a win over the Phoenix Mercury in their last meeting, which took place on August 6, when the Storm won by six points in a 91-97 victory.

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Seattle Storm may have won their last game against the Phoenix Mercury, but their season trajectory means that they will enter Sunday's game as the underdogs. Phoenix has multiple high-level players to call upon throughout the game and will be led by the ever-impressive Brittney Griner.

The Seattle Storm must find their winning form from their previous matchup with the Phoenix Mercury to have a chance in the upcoming game. Phoenix, unlike Seattle, still has a shot at the postseason and will be motivated to extend their three-game win streak with another victory in this contest.

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Morgan Bertsch F 6-4 ft 173 lbs APRIL 20, 1997 R CALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA Kahleah Copper G-F 6-1 ft 165 lbs AUGUST 28, 1994 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Dana Evans G 5-6 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 1, 1998 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 ft 130 lbs JULY 9, 1990 1 yrs UCLA/USA Isabelle Harrison F 6-3 ft 183 lbs SEPTEMBER 27, 1993 6 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Ruthy Hebard F 6-4 ft 190 lbs APRIL 28, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Sika Koné F 6-3 ft 180 lbs JULY 13, 2002 R SPAIN/MALI Marina Mabrey G 5-11 ft 170 lbs SEPTEMBER 14, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Robyn Parks F 6-1 ft 170 lbs JULY 19, 1992 R VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA Alanna Smith F 6-4 ft 180 lbs SEPTEMBER 10, 1996 4 yrs STANFORD/AUSTRALIA Taylor Soule F 5-11 ft 186 lbs JANUARY 5, 2000 R VIRGINIA TECH/USA Elizabeth Williams C-F 6-3 ft 200 lbs JUNE 23, 1993 8 yrs DUKE/UNITED KINGDOM Courtney Williams G 5-8 ft 139 lbs MAY 11, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Sophie Cunningham G 6-1 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 16, 1996 4 yrs MISSOURI/USA Skylar Diggins-Smith G 5-9 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 2, 1990 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Liz Dixon F 6-5 ft 195 lbs SEPTEMBER 29, 2000 R LOUISVILLE/USA Brittney Griner C 6-9 ft 205 lbs OCTOBER 18, 1990 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA Megan Gustafson C 6-3 ft 195 lbs DECEMBER 13, 1996 4 yrs IOWA/USA Moriah Jefferson G 5-6 ft 130 lbs MARCH 8, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Michaela Onyenwere F 6-0 ft 178 lbs AUGUST 10, 1999 2 yrs UCLA/USA Shey Peddy G 5-7 ft 145 lbs OCTOBER 28, 1988 4 yrs TEMPLE/USA Kadi Sissoko F 6-2 ft 165 lbs JANUARY 25, 1999 R SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA Sug Sutton G 5-8 ft 140 lbs DECEMBER 17, 1998 1 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Diana Taurasi G 6-0 ft 163 lbs JUNE 11, 1982 18 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Brianna Turner F 6-3 ft 170 lbs JULY 5, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to Watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13, Amazon Prime, AZFamily, FUBO, and the WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to Watch

Jewell Lloyd and Ezi Magbegor both put in big-time performances during the Seattle Storm's last contest, with Magbegor earning herself a double-double in points and rebounds. As such, the Seattle Storm will be looking for both players to continue their current level of play while also looking toward Sami Whitcomb - who has been impressing in recent weeks.

On the other side of the court, the Phoenix Mercury will likely lean on Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Moriah Jefferson - as all three have been proving their value throughout the WNBA season and project to be significant threats on both sides of the court.

