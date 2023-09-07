Serbia vs Canada Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The FIBA World Cup semifinal between Canada and Serbia will be played on Friday, Sept. 8, The USA or Germany will be awaiting the winner of this game in the final.

Friday's contest will be the first World Cup semifinal for Canada, showing how far the nation has come in developing elite-level basketball talent. Canada has scored 100+ points in three of their FIBA World Cup games this summer. However, they face another offensive powerhouse in Serbia, who average 130.2 points per 100 possessions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dropped 30 or more points in his last two games for Canada. He will look to secure a third consecutive night of high scoring to join Luis Scola, Oscar Schmidt and Antonello Riva in FIBA World Cup history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Canada's FIBA World Cup Roster

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb

Serbia's FIBA World Cup Roster

Aleksej Pokusevski

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vasilije Micic

Nikola Milutinov

Alen Smailagic

Nikola Kalinic

Marko Guduric

Aleksa Avramovic

Filip Petrusev

Luka Mitrovic

Ognjen Dobric

Nemanja Nedovic

Ognjen Jaramaz

Canada vs Serbia prediction

Canada has had a tougher run to the FIBA World Cup semifinal than Serbia, beating elite teams like Latvia, Spain and the Luka Doncic-led Slovenia. Serbia has had things slightly easier, with their only high-level opponent being Lithuania thus far.

The Canadians also boasts the best player in the tournament - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - who continues to impress on the world stage and is proving himself among the most talented players on the planet.

As such, Canada will be the heavy favorites to progress to the FIBA World Cup final. However, Serbia won't roll over and will lean on the versatile scoring of Bogdan Bogdanovic to keep the game close.

Canada vs Serbia odds

Moneyline : Canada (-225) vs. Serbia (+205)

: Canada (-225) vs. Serbia (+205) Spread: Canada (-6) vs. Serbia (+6)

Canada (-6) vs. Serbia (+6) Total Points: Over 176.5 (-105) vs. Under 176.5 (-106)

Canada vs Serbia Players to watch

Canada will lean on the leadership qualities of Dillon Brooks while looking to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to lead their offense. The versatility of Kelly Olynyk could also be a huge difference-maker they look to stretch out Serbia's defense.

For Serbia, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic will be the two primary offensive weapons, with both having enjoyed a strong FIBA World Cup campaign. At the defensive end, Nikola Milutinov and Vanja Marinkovic will be tasked with slowing down Canada's offense.