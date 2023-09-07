Serbia vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Canada and Serbia face off in the FIBA World Cup semifinals on Friday, September 8. Both teams enter the contest having suffered one loss in the competition thus far.

The Canadians will start as the heavy favorites, in large part due to the presence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has proven himself to be the most talented player in the tournament.

However, Serbia has been exceptional in their offensive and defensive execution, blending size and strength with skill and finesse. As such, Serbia won't be an easy out, so it will take a Herculean effort from Canada to secure their spot in the final.

Canada vs Serbia: Game Details

Date : September 8, 2023 (Friday)

: September 8, 2023 (Friday) Time: 4:45 a.m. ET (Friday)

Neither team has a perfect record in the FIBA World Cup, so both will look to prove that they've learned from previous mistakes. Canada's depth and talent level means they're expected to reach the final, while Serbia can play free of pressure.

Both teams could take a while to slot into their offensive and defensive schemes. That means we could be in for some scrappy opening minutes as both rosters look to work their way into the contest.

Canada's FIBA World Cup Roster

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb

Serbia's FIBA World Cup Roster

Aleksej Pokusevski

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vasilije Micic

Nikola Milutinov

Alen Smailagic

Nikola Kalinic

Marko Guduric

Aleksa Avramovic

Filip Petrusev

Luka Mitrovic

Ognjen Dobric

Nemanja Nedovic

Ognjen Jaramaz

Where to watch Canada vs Serbia

You can stream the game between Canada and Serbia live via ESPN, FUBO and Courtside 1891.

Canada's FIBA World Cup run

Canada has enjoyed a strong run in the FIBA World Cup, securing wins against France, Lebanon, Latvia, Spain and Slovenia, with their only loss coming against Brazil.

Canada has faced some of the most talented teams at the World Cup and won. They now face another stern opponent but will also need to deal with the pressure of performing in a knockout game, with a place in the final at stake.

Serbia's FIBA World Cup run

Like Canada, Serbia has only dropped one game during their run to the FIBA World Cup semifinal. They beat China, Puerto Rico, South Sudan, Dominican Republic and Lithuania.

It's quite clear that Serbia has had an easier run to the last four than Canada and will need to up their game to stand a chance of beating one of the best teams in the tournament.