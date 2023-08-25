Serbia vs China FIBA World Cup 2023, August 26: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is officially underway. Fans around the world began to tune in on August 25 to see their respective teams compete on the day of the group phase.

So far, there has been no shortage of excitement, with Germany, Lithuania, and Canada all picking up early wins. The action will continue the following day with a number of games that are sure to entertain.

Among them will be the Serbia vs. China showdown, where Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic look to pick up a big win over Kyle Anderson & Team China.

With that in mind, let's look at the full game details, starting with the rosters for both teams:

Team Serbia roster

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Aleksa Avramovic

Dejan Davidovac

Ognjen Dobric

Marko Guduric

Nikola Jovic

Stefan Jovic

Vanja Marinkovic

Nikola Milutinov

Filip Petrusev

Dusan Ristic

Borisa Simanic

Team China roster:

Kyle Anderson

Hu Mingxuan

Zhao Jiwei

Zhao Rui

Zhou Peng

Wang Zhelin

Zhou Qi

Cui Yongxi

Hu Kinqiu

Zhu Junlong

Fu Hao

Zhang Zhenlin

FIBA World Cup 2023: Serbia vs. China game details

Date: August 26, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. (ET)

Venue: Quezon, Araneta Coliseum

Group: B - Serbia, Puerto Rico, South Sudan, China

While the Serbian team will be missing NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, the team will look to rally behind Bogdanovic and Jovic to start their campaign off strong. With the 2023 FIBA World Cup set to take place across three locations, Serbia will look to begin the group stage with a win against China.

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

During the preparation games, Serbia posted a 3-2 record, picking up wins over Brazil, China, and Greece. On the flip side, China posted a 3-4 record, earning wins over New Zealand, Cape Verde and Egypt.

The two teams previously met during the preparation games, with Serbia capturing an 87-64 win. Given that it was the final preparation game both teams played, it's safe to say Serbia will be entering the contest with some added confidence.

Serbia vs. China FIBA World Cup 2023: Where to watch?

Fans eager to see Serbia and China face off on Saturday will be able to do so on FIBA's official streaming channel: Courtside 1891. In addition, the game will air on ESPN China, and on ESPN+.

Fans who subscribe to ESPN+ will be able to select what games they want to watch throughout the entirety of the tournament given the deal between the two sides.

