Serbia vs Czech Republic and Prediction for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

The 2025 EuroBasket resumes Monday with four games on tap, highlighted by a Group A showdown between Serbia and the Czech Republic. The matchup tips off at Arena Riga in Latvia at 9:15 p.m. local time (GMT+3), which is 2:15 p.m. ET.

Ad

World No. 2 Serbia boasts a roster stacked with NBA talent, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Jovic and Filip Petrusev.

The No. 19 Czech Republic, meanwhile, features Atlanta Hawks forward Vit Krejci.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Serbia vs Czech Republic Preview

Serbia has had the upper hand in this matchup, winning all four meetings against the Czech Republic since 2015 across EuroBasket, the FIBA World Cup and international play. Those victories came by an average margin of 30.5 points, underscoring their dominance.

Ad

Trending

Still, recent EuroBasket campaigns have been disappointing. At the last tournament, Serbia swept through the group stage but was upset by Italy in the Round of 16.

The two sides also met in August during the DBB Supercup, where Serbia rolled to a 113-84 win.

Serbia enters Monday’s game on a three-game win streak, having beaten Estonia by 34, Portugal by 11 and Latvia by four. They have won 16 of their last 17 contests overall, making them heavy favorites against the Czech Republic.

Ad

By contrast, the Czechs are on a three-game skid, falling by 12 to Portugal, 14 to Turkey and 14 to Estonia.

Serbia vs Czech Republic EuroBasket Rosters

Serbia

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Stefan Jovic

Vasilije Micic

Vanja Marinkovic

Aleksa Avramovic

Marko Guduric

Ognjen Dobric

Nikola Jovic

Tristan Vukcevic

Filip Petrusev

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Milutinov

Czech Republic

Vit Krejci

Petr Krivanek

Ondrej Sehnal

Richard Balint

Jaromir Bohacik

Vojtech Hruban

Tomas Kyzlink

Martin Svoboda

Adam Kejval

Martin Kriz

Martin Peterka

Jan Zidek

Serbia vs Czech Republic Predicted Starting Lineups

Serbia

G - Marko Guduric | G - Aleksa Avramovic | F - Nikola Jovic | F - Filip Petrusev | C - Nikola Jokic

Ad

Czech Republic

G - Ondrej Sehnal | G - Vit Krejci | F - Jaromir Bohacik | F - Jan Zidek | C - Martin Kriz

Serbia vs Czech Republic Prediction

Serbia is expected to cruise past the Czech Republic, with the only question being the margin of victory. Their scoring differential has narrowed slightly in the first three games, but the Serbians are still favored to put on a commanding performance.

Our prediction: Serbia by 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More