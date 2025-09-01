Serbia vs Czech Republic and Prediction for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

The 2025 EuroBasket resumes Monday with four games on tap, highlighted by a Group A showdown between Serbia and the Czech Republic. The matchup tips off at Arena Riga in Latvia at 9:15 p.m. local time (GMT+3), which is 2:15 p.m. ET.
World No. 2 Serbia boasts a roster stacked with NBA talent, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Jovic and Filip Petrusev.
The No. 19 Czech Republic, meanwhile, features Atlanta Hawks forward Vit Krejci.
Serbia vs Czech Republic Preview
Serbia has had the upper hand in this matchup, winning all four meetings against the Czech Republic since 2015 across EuroBasket, the FIBA World Cup and international play. Those victories came by an average margin of 30.5 points, underscoring their dominance.
Still, recent EuroBasket campaigns have been disappointing. At the last tournament, Serbia swept through the group stage but was upset by Italy in the Round of 16.
The two sides also met in August during the DBB Supercup, where Serbia rolled to a 113-84 win.
Serbia enters Monday’s game on a three-game win streak, having beaten Estonia by 34, Portugal by 11 and Latvia by four. They have won 16 of their last 17 contests overall, making them heavy favorites against the Czech Republic.
By contrast, the Czechs are on a three-game skid, falling by 12 to Portugal, 14 to Turkey and 14 to Estonia.
Serbia vs Czech Republic EuroBasket Rosters
Serbia
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Stefan Jovic
- Vasilije Micic
- Vanja Marinkovic
- Aleksa Avramovic
- Marko Guduric
- Ognjen Dobric
- Nikola Jovic
- Tristan Vukcevic
- Filip Petrusev
- Nikola Jokic
- Nikola Milutinov
Czech Republic
- Vit Krejci
- Petr Krivanek
- Ondrej Sehnal
- Richard Balint
- Jaromir Bohacik
- Vojtech Hruban
- Tomas Kyzlink
- Martin Svoboda
- Adam Kejval
- Martin Kriz
- Martin Peterka
- Jan Zidek
Serbia vs Czech Republic Predicted Starting Lineups
Serbia
G - Marko Guduric | G - Aleksa Avramovic | F - Nikola Jovic | F - Filip Petrusev | C - Nikola Jokic
Czech Republic
G - Ondrej Sehnal | G - Vit Krejci | F - Jaromir Bohacik | F - Jan Zidek | C - Martin Kriz
Serbia vs Czech Republic Prediction
Serbia is expected to cruise past the Czech Republic, with the only question being the margin of victory. Their scoring differential has narrowed slightly in the first three games, but the Serbians are still favored to put on a commanding performance.
Our prediction: Serbia by 24.
