Serbia vs Portugal Preview and Prediction - Aug. 29 | 2025 EuroBasket

Serbia will take on Portugal on August 29 as Nikola Jokic and Co. look to extend their stellar run in EuroBasket 2025. After posting a perfect record in their exhibition games leading up to the tournament, Serbia has started on the right foot with a win against Estonia in its first game.

Meanwhile, Portugal has also hit the ground running, defeating the Czech Republic to capture two crucial points in Group A action. The team is now preparing to face its biggest challenge of the tournament.

Serbia vs. Portugal Game Details for 2025 EuroBasket

The second night of EuroBasket Group A action will tip off from Arena Riga in Latvia. The game is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. local time (2:15 p.m. ET). Fans can catch the action live on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s paid subscription platform.

Serbia vs. Portugal Preview

Serbia dominated Estonia on Wednesday, winning 98-64, with five Serbian players scoring in double figures. Jokic ran the offense while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic provided some excellent shooting from the wings, stretching the floor and making life difficult for Estonia.

The tournament favorites weren’t operating at full strength, as their star player played just 23 minutes. With no shortage of NBA-caliber talent on Serbia’s roster, their performance against Estonia is a sign of what’s to come.

Meanwhile, Portugal escaped a tight clash with the Czech Republic, pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 62-50. The roster includes Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta, but he will not be enough on his own. Portugal will need to execute its game plan to perfection to slow down Jokic and Co. on Friday.

Serbia vs. Portugal Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Serbia

Aleksa Avramovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Ognjen Dobric

Marko Guduric

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jovic

Stefan Jovic

Vanja Marinkovic

Vasilije Micic

Nikola Milutinov

Filip Petrusev

Tristan Vukcevic

Portugal

Diogo Brito

Vladyslav Voytso

Travante Williams

Francisco Amarante

Diogo Ventura

Miguel Queiroz

Diogo Gameiro

Daniel Relvao

Nuno Sa

Rafael Lisboa

Candido Sa

Neemias Queta

Serbia vs. Portugal Predicted Starting Lineups

Portugal

G - Rafael Lisboa | G - Diogo Brito | F - Travante Williams | F - Miguel Queiroz | C - Neemias Queta

Serbia

G - Aleksa Avramovic | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Nikola Jovic | F - Filip Petrusev | C - Nikola Jokic

Serbia vs. Portugal Prediction

Serbia is unlikely to be troubled by Portugal on Friday. Nikola Jokic and Co. proved their dominance at the international level with their convincing win against Estonia on Wednesday and will look to keep it rolling.

Meanwhile, Portugal did well to hang on against the Czech Republic, but the team lacks the quality to keep up with Serbia at EuroBasket 2025.

Our prediction: Serbia to win

