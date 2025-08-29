Serbia vs Portugal Preview and Prediction - Aug. 29 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 29, 2025 00:30 GMT
Serbia vs Portugal Preview and Prediction for EuroBasket 2025
Serbia vs Portugal Preview and Prediction for EuroBasket 2025 (Credits: Getty)

Serbia will take on Portugal on August 29 as Nikola Jokic and Co. look to extend their stellar run in EuroBasket 2025. After posting a perfect record in their exhibition games leading up to the tournament, Serbia has started on the right foot with a win against Estonia in its first game.

Meanwhile, Portugal has also hit the ground running, defeating the Czech Republic to capture two crucial points in Group A action. The team is now preparing to face its biggest challenge of the tournament.

Serbia vs. Portugal Game Details for 2025 EuroBasket

The second night of EuroBasket Group A action will tip off from Arena Riga in Latvia. The game is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. local time (2:15 p.m. ET). Fans can catch the action live on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s paid subscription platform.

Serbia vs. Portugal Preview

Serbia dominated Estonia on Wednesday, winning 98-64, with five Serbian players scoring in double figures. Jokic ran the offense while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic provided some excellent shooting from the wings, stretching the floor and making life difficult for Estonia.

The tournament favorites weren’t operating at full strength, as their star player played just 23 minutes. With no shortage of NBA-caliber talent on Serbia’s roster, their performance against Estonia is a sign of what’s to come.

Meanwhile, Portugal escaped a tight clash with the Czech Republic, pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 62-50. The roster includes Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta, but he will not be enough on his own. Portugal will need to execute its game plan to perfection to slow down Jokic and Co. on Friday.

Serbia vs. Portugal Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Serbia

  • Aleksa Avramovic
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic
  • Ognjen Dobric
  • Marko Guduric
  • Nikola Jokic
  • Nikola Jovic
  • Stefan Jovic
  • Vanja Marinkovic
  • Vasilije Micic
  • Nikola Milutinov
  • Filip Petrusev
  • Tristan Vukcevic

Portugal

  • Diogo Brito
  • Vladyslav Voytso
  • Travante Williams
  • Francisco Amarante
  • Diogo Ventura
  • Miguel Queiroz
  • Diogo Gameiro
  • Daniel Relvao
  • Nuno Sa
  • Rafael Lisboa
  • Candido Sa
  • Neemias Queta

Serbia vs. Portugal Predicted Starting Lineups

Portugal

G - Rafael Lisboa | G - Diogo Brito | F - Travante Williams | F - Miguel Queiroz | C - Neemias Queta

Serbia

G - Aleksa Avramovic | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Nikola Jovic | F - Filip Petrusev | C - Nikola Jokic

Serbia vs. Portugal Prediction

Serbia is unlikely to be troubled by Portugal on Friday. Nikola Jokic and Co. proved their dominance at the international level with their convincing win against Estonia on Wednesday and will look to keep it rolling.

Meanwhile, Portugal did well to hang on against the Czech Republic, but the team lacks the quality to keep up with Serbia at EuroBasket 2025.

Our prediction: Serbia to win

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
