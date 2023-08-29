Serbia vs. South Sudan Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

On Wednesday, August 30, Serbia and South Sudan will compete in the final game of their FIBA World Cup group stage. Currently, Serbia sits atop their group with two straight wins over China and Puerto Rico, respectively.

On the other hand, South Sudan has a 1-1 record, having defeated China in their most recent outing but losing to Puerto Rico in their tournament's opening game. Serbia boasts two legitimate NBA role players on their roster in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic, both of whom have impressed during the first week of the World Cup tournament.

Serbia are favorites to progress from their current group as the top-seeded team, as they continue to impress with their cohesive brand of basketball. Still, South Sudan boasts their own NBA talent in Wenyen Gabriel. However, he has struggled to make a significant impact on the box score.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Serbia's FIBA World Cup Roster

Aleksej Pokusevski

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vasilije Micic

Nikola Milutinov

Alen Smailagic

Nikola Kalinic

Marko Guduric

Aleksa Avramovic

Filip Petrusev

Luka Mitrovic

Ognjen Dobric

Nemanja Nedovic

Ognjen Jaramaz

South Sudan's FIBA World Cup Roster

Deng Acuoth

Emmanuel Akot

Koch Bar

Sunday Dech

Majok Deng

Deng Dut

Gob Gabriel

Wenyen Gabriel

Mareng Gatkouth

Peter Jok

Carlik Jones

Kuany Kuany,

Junior Madut

Khaman Maluach

Mangok Mathiang

Mathiang Muo

Nuni Omot

Marial Shayok

Serbia vs. South Sudan FIBA World Cup Odds

Moneyline: Serbia (-3000) / South Sudan (+1120)

Serbia (-3000) / South Sudan (+1120) Spread: Serbia (-16.5) / South Sudan (+16.5)

Serbia (-16.5) / South Sudan (+16.5) Over: 166.5 (-113)

166.5 (-113) Under: 166.5 (+113)

Serbia vs. South Sudan Prediction

Serbia entered their contest against South Sudan as heavy favorites. Seen as outside contenders for the FIBA World Cup championship, the Serbian national team is expected to make light work of their upcoming competition and send South Sudan crashing out of the tournament.

Over their first two games, Serbia has shown that they're a genuine force in the FIBA World Cup and shouldn't be taken lightly. However, South Sudan will be entering their August 30 contest on the back of a victory, and that should give them a much-needed boost in confidence.

Serbia vs. South Sudan Players to watch

Nikola Jovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic are the two Serbian players who will occupy most of the team's offensive possessions. Both NBA talents are known for their ability to score at an efficient clip and have been showing as much during their team's opening two games.

For South Sudan, Wenyen Gabriel will provide a stern defensive presence in the middle of the court, while Carlik Jones and Kuany Kuany have both shown an ability to spearhead their team's offense.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)