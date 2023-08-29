Serbia vs. South Sudan, FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Serbia and South Sudan will wrap up their FIBA World Cup group-stage campaigns on August 30.
The Serbians are heavy favorites to record their third straight win of the competition. South Sudan, meanwhile, have won one and lost one of their opening two games. They will need to defeat Serbia if they are to stand a chance of progressing into the latter stages of the tournament.
Serbia have lost just once over their last seven games, including their tune-up schedule. On the other hand, South Sudan held a 2-4 record in the month of August and will need to find new gear if they want to keep their World Cup dream alive.
Serbia vs. South Sudan: Game Details
- Date: August 30, 2023 (Wednesday)
- Time: 4 a.m. ET (Friday)
In what will be their final group game, both Serbia and South Sudan have something to play for.
Serbia will want to finish their group with an undefeated record and be the top-seeded team. South Sudan will want to win to give them an opportunity to finish second in their group and progress deeper into the World Cup.
With both sides having something to play for, the contest projects to be both physical and high-paced.
Serbia's FIBA World Cup Roster
- Aleksej Pokusevski
- Nikola Jovic
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Vasilije Micic
- Nikola Milutinov
- Alen Smailagic
- Nikola Kalinic
- Marko Guduric
- Aleksa Avramovic
- Filip Petrusev
- Luka Mitrovic
- Ognjen Dobric
- Nemanja Nedovic
- Ognjen Jaramaz
South Sudan's FIBA World Cup Roster
- Deng Acuoth
- Emmanuel Akot
- Koch Bar
- Sunday Dech
- Majok Deng
- Deng Dut
- Gob Gabriel
- Wenyen Gabriel
- Mareng Gatkouth
- Peter Jok
- Carlik Jones
- Kuany Kuany,
- Junior Madut
- Khaman Maluach
- Mangok Mathiang
- Mathiang Muo
- Nuni Omot
- Marial Shayok
Where to watch Serbia vs. South Sudan
You can stream the game between Serbia and South Sudan live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.
Serbia's FIBA World Cup group schedule
Serbia opened their group competition with a win over China on August 26. An August 28 game against Puerto Rico also ended in victory for the Serbian national team.
A win against South Sudan will ensure Serbia progress to the next stage of the FIBA World Cup as the top seed from their group.
South Sudan's FIBA World Cup group schedule
After losing their opening game of the World Cup against Puerto Rico on August 26, South Sudan bounced back to defeat China on August 28.
They will hope Wenyen Gabriel and Carlik Jones can lead them past Serbia to have a shot at making it into the next stage of the tournament.
