Serbia vs. South Sudan, FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Serbia and South Sudan will wrap up their FIBA World Cup group-stage campaigns on August 30.

The Serbians are heavy favorites to record their third straight win of the competition. South Sudan, meanwhile, have won one and lost one of their opening two games. They will need to defeat Serbia if they are to stand a chance of progressing into the latter stages of the tournament.

Serbia have lost just once over their last seven games, including their tune-up schedule. On the other hand, South Sudan held a 2-4 record in the month of August and will need to find new gear if they want to keep their World Cup dream alive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Serbia vs. South Sudan: Game Details

Date : August 30, 2023 (Wednesday)

: August 30, 2023 (Wednesday) Time: 4 a.m. ET (Friday)

In what will be their final group game, both Serbia and South Sudan have something to play for.

Serbia will want to finish their group with an undefeated record and be the top-seeded team. South Sudan will want to win to give them an opportunity to finish second in their group and progress deeper into the World Cup.

With both sides having something to play for, the contest projects to be both physical and high-paced.

Serbia's FIBA World Cup Roster

Aleksej Pokusevski

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vasilije Micic

Nikola Milutinov

Alen Smailagic

Nikola Kalinic

Marko Guduric

Aleksa Avramovic

Filip Petrusev

Luka Mitrovic

Ognjen Dobric

Nemanja Nedovic

Ognjen Jaramaz

South Sudan's FIBA World Cup Roster

Deng Acuoth

Emmanuel Akot

Koch Bar

Sunday Dech

Majok Deng

Deng Dut

Gob Gabriel

Wenyen Gabriel

Mareng Gatkouth

Peter Jok

Carlik Jones

Kuany Kuany,

Junior Madut

Khaman Maluach

Mangok Mathiang

Mathiang Muo

Nuni Omot

Marial Shayok

Where to watch Serbia vs. South Sudan

You can stream the game between Serbia and South Sudan live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

Serbia's FIBA World Cup group schedule

Serbia opened their group competition with a win over China on August 26. An August 28 game against Puerto Rico also ended in victory for the Serbian national team.

A win against South Sudan will ensure Serbia progress to the next stage of the FIBA World Cup as the top seed from their group.

South Sudan's FIBA World Cup group schedule

After losing their opening game of the World Cup against Puerto Rico on August 26, South Sudan bounced back to defeat China on August 28.

They will hope Wenyen Gabriel and Carlik Jones can lead them past Serbia to have a shot at making it into the next stage of the tournament.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)