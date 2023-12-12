“Served in bed too”: Katya Elise Henry adores ‘Chef’ Tyler Herro’s wholesome gesture

Tyler Herro is having a good time off the court. Despite being out with an ankle injury, the Miami Heat guard is keeping up with his personal life's pace.

Tyler, unfortunately, injured his ankle playing against the Memphis Grizzlies and was later prescribed to wear walking boots until the next examination of his condition.

However, the injury that stopped him from fulfilling team duty has resulted in some time off the fast pace and time for his personal life. In a recent Instagram story, Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry flaunted a well-prepared savory, that too served in bed. And this was not the only time that Katya has shared the other side of the NBA star's life, she keeps updating about her life around the basketball court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her story reads:

"Chef @nolimitherro(Tyler Herro) served in bed too wow ily(I love you)"

Katya Elise Henry via Instagram (@katyaelisehenry)

The beautiful couple that started dating in 2020 is blessed with two children, Zya and Harlem. Their second child Harlem was born at the beginning of this year in January 2023. However, the Heats star is often seen with his kids during pre-game time now and then.

Heat's performance without Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro's absence has had a noticeable impact on the Miami Heat. Herro, who averaged about 20.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, is a significant contributor to the team's offense. His injury has only impaired the team's offense. However, the Heat managed to overcome the challenges and even went on a four-game winning streak without Herro.

They got healthier with the return of key rotation pieces like Josh Richardson, Haywood Highsmith, and Caleb Martin. Also, Jimmy Butler's improved performance and Bam Adebayo's best season of his career so far have contributed to the Heat's better performance. Some believe that the Heat might be better off without Herro.

In a tightly contested matchup on Monday, the Miami Heat emerged victorious over the Charlotte Hornets with a final score of 116-114. Duncan Robinson led the Heat's balanced scoring attack with an impressive 24 points, including five successful three-pointers, consolidating their offensive prowess throughout the game. Additionally, Kevin Love made a significant impact off the bench, contributing a season-high 19 points, amplifying the Heat's depth and versatility.