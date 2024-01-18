Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury: Latest on OKC Thunder All-Star's status leading up to matchup vs. Utah Jazz (January 18)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the best season of his NBA career as he leads the OKC Thunder in a matchup against the Utah Jazz on January 18 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. This is the second time both teams battle each other this 2023-24 season with the Thunder emerging victorious in their first encounter.

The OKC Thunder currently stands as the second-best team in the NBA Western Conference with a 27-13 record. However, they recently lost back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update

OKC Thunder's latest injury report has shown that all players are healthy and available against the Utah Jazz.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was listed as 'questionable' before the game between Thunder and the Clippers but managed to get a clearance from the team's doctors to play hours before tip-off.

However, SGA struggled to find his shot during the matchup as he only did 6-of-16 from the field to finish with only a subpar 19 points compared to his 31.3 points average in the 2023-24 season.

What happened with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

The Canadian swingman sustained a knee injury during the final minutes of the Thunder-Magic matchup on Saturday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander backed down Jalen Suggs in the low post, executed a pump fake to lift him off the ground, and the ensuing mid-air collision resulted in SGA awkwardly landing on Suggs' foot during the play.

Marked as 'questionable' against the Lakers and Clippers, he managed to play through the pain but came out with bad shooting numbers.

How to watch Thunder vs Jazz?

The matchup between the OKC Thunder and Utah Jazz will take place this Thursday, January 18. The tip-off happens at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Delta Center located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For those who want to catch the action KJZZ and Bally Sports OK have the television broadcast rights. Radio commentary is also made available through Sirius XM, KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM and WWLS 98.1FM OKC.

NBA League Pass is the most popular choice for those who prefer to watch via online livestream while FUBO TV is also a good platform. Subscriptions may vary from monthly or annual rates.

