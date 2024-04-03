Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update: Latest on Thunder's All-Star's status against Boston Celtics (April 3)

OKC Thunder's All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to be on the injury report. He has been tagged as a game-time decision for the second and final matchup of their season series against the Boston Celtics, with the Thunder winning the first 127-123 on Jan. 2.

The Celtics have a 6-4 record in their last 10 matchups against Oklahoma City. The upcoming contest is included in the NBA's nine-game slate.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury update

Gilgeous-Alexander has been absent from Oklahoma City's lineup for the third time in four games due to a right quad bruise. Josh Giddey hs stepped up in his absence.

Gilgeous-Alexander's potential return to action is imminent as the Thunder prepare for a back-to-back game against Boston on Wednesday. The team will closely monitor his progress and assess his condition during the morning shootaround to ensure that he's ready to play without aggravating his quad injury.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is managing a quad contusion in his right leg. The Thunder standout sustained this injury against the Utah Jazz on Mar. 20, which his team won 119-107.

Despite initially playing through the discomfort in the subsequent two games, his performance was hindered, prompting his absence for the next two matchups.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics?

The marquee cross-conference matchup between the OKC Thunder and the Boston Celtics tip offs at 7:30 p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston.

The game will be aired nationally on ESPN, including local broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports OK for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.

Oklahoma City has maintained an impressive average of 120.4 points per game this season. In their most recent matchup, they tallied 113 points while boasting a shooting accuracy of 53.7% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc.

The Thunder's defensive performance has been a point of concern, as they have conceded an average of 113 points per game. To beat a stellar Boston team, they will need to put forth a stronger defensive effort.