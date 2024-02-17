Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers’ net worth

Hailey Summers is the wife of NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. She's an accomplished athlete, playing as a defender for the University of Albany Soccer team Great Danes, for whom she has 3 goals and assists in 56 appearances.

Apart from her athletic pursuits, Summers is an alumnus of St. Mary High School and has a presence on social media, frequently sharing images of her life with Shai.

Her love for basketball is evident, as she's often seen at basketball games, supporting her boyfriend. As per Digitaloceanspace, Hailey has an estimated net worth of around $100,000, as of 2023. She has represented several football clubs and most of her net worth has been accumulated from them.

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, holds deep significance for Hailey Summers, as it is her hometown where her family has strong connections. She was born to Ron Summers and Carolyn Oliver on Oct. 22, 1999, and has a sister named Taylor Summers and a younger brother, Will Summers.

Her father, Ron, has had a remarkable career as a firefighter, leaving a lasting legacy as one of the three full-time Black firefighters who dedicated over three decades to the Hamilton Fire Department.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's remarkable career in the NBA, playing as a dynamic guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, has garnered widespread attention. His relationship with Hailey Summers also adds an enriching dimension to his public profile. Together, Hailey and Shai have grown and supported each other since their high school years, both in their personal development and professional endeavors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's relationship timeline with Hailey Summers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 25-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder basketball star, and his newly-wed wife, Hailey Summers, have a longstanding relationship. The couple's bond has endured for at least six years and is going strong.

Their partnership has culminated in a heartwarming announcement of the forthcoming arrival of their first child together. The shared Instagram post capturing this joyful moment exudes the couple's palpable excitement and deep commitment to embracing this new chapter of their lives.

Furthermore, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also featured in a collaborative modeling project for Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS.

This multi-faceted partnership showcases their ability to support each other's aspirations and interests, further solidifying their companionship as they navigate the demands of their careers and personal ambitions together.