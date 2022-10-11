"Jordan Poole isn't the same, his family isn't the same" - Shannon Sharpe confident Golden State Warriors won't recover from Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident

Draymond Green's altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole has put the organization under a microscope entering the 2022-2023 season. UNDISPUTED host Shannon Sharpe shared that he believes the Warriors won't be able to recover from the practice altercation.

Speaking on UNDISPUTED, Sharpe stated:

I don't know how they move forward with this... Jordan Poole is not the same. Jordan Poole's family is not the same. Everybody's family has been impacted by this, but for totally different reasons. This organization has been impacted by this. Everybody's looking like 'man, y'all let Draymond do that?'

Sharpe added:

I don't know how they move forward, I don't. You can't use the 30 plus year old precedent, 'well, Michael Jordan punched Steve Kerr'. Well, Draymond ain't no d**n Michael Jordan and Jordan Poole's a ten times better player than Steve Kerr.

Sharpe continued:

Things are different now than they were then. These are two different players now than they were then. If they can move forward with this, Golden State got the best organizational, locker room in the history.

Coming from a former professional athlete, Sharpe's comments are very troubling for fans of the Warriors. Green and Poole are both key contributors from a team that won the NBA championship just last season.

Watch Shannon Sharpe's full comments on Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole below:

“I don’t know how they move forward after this. Jordan Poole isn’t the same, his family isn’t the same, and the organization is impacted by this going public." @ShannonSharpe reacts to Draymond Green taking time away from Warriors:“I don’t know how they move forward after this. Jordan Poole isn’t the same, his family isn’t the same, and the organization is impacted by this going public." .@ShannonSharpe reacts to Draymond Green taking time away from Warriors:“I don’t know how they move forward after this. Jordan Poole isn’t the same, his family isn’t the same, and the organization is impacted by this going public." https://t.co/H9fibVMlaD

Nick Wright believes Warriors staff may be tired of Draymond Green

First Things First host Nick Wright shared his thoughts on the altercation between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Speaking on his podcast, What's Wright? With Nick Wright, the NBA analyst stated:

This was a lunge and it absolutely could have broken his eye socket, broken his jaw. Draymond's a much bigger guy, a much stronger guy, so the punch was wild. The fact that it seemed to arise out of nothing.

He added that the Warriors coaching staff and front office may be growing tired of Green's actions, adding:

I believe Draymond's sincere [in his apology], but I also believe that Steve Kerr and Bob Meyers are fed up with this.

With Green eligible for a contract extension following the season, Wright speculated that the incident with Poole will affect the organization's decision to receive a lucrative offer. He also shared that he believes Green will become the scapegoat if the Warriors' season doesn't go as expected.

Watch Nick Wright's comments on Draymond Green below (starting at the 38:08 mark):

