Shannon Sharpe on LeBron James leaving LA Lakers to team up with son Bronny James in Year 22: "I believe he'd be willing to do that"

LeBron James made a return with a triple-double performance against the New York Knicks on Saturday. The 37 year old was sidelined in the LA Lakers' previous five games due to soreness in his left knee.

With an illustrious career already, James could stay on in order to play alongside his son Bronny James. This could see LBJ, in his 19th season, remain in the league for another three seasons, up to Year 22. While one might wonder if such a possibility exists, it makes for good content for the NBA to see both father and son thrill fans to some of basketball's finest outings.

Only one player, Vince Carter, has played 22 seasons in the NBA. No father and son have ever shared an NBA court.

@ShannonSharpe believes LeBron James would "absolutely" leave the Lakers to play with Bronny:

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said the four-time champion would be willing to stay on to pair up with Bronny for his debut season in the league. Sharpe said James could exit the Lakers if Bronny landed on another team. Bronny is a prospect as a high school junior.

"LeBron James will say, 'If I get an opportunity, because we're probably not going to see this again. If I get an opportunity to play a game, two games, five games with my son and the only way that's going to happen is that I have to leave L.A.' I believe he'll be willing to do that. As a matter of fact, I know he'd be willing to do that. Ultimately, that's not what he wants to do, you know, but sometimes things don't work out."

LeBron James to lead LA Lakers against Milwaukee Bucks tonight

LeBron James of the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks in their 55th game of the season. Tuesday night's game at Crypto.com Arena will be the Bucks' third straight road game after previously beating the Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Clippers.

LeBron: 29 Pts, 13 Reb, 10 Ast

AD: 28 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Stl, 4 Blk

Monk: 29 Pts, 4-8 3-PT FG The Lakers outlast the Knicks in OTLeBron: 29 Pts, 13 Reb, 10 AstAD: 28 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Stl, 4 BlkMonk: 29 Pts, 4-8 3-PT FG The Lakers outlast the Knicks in OT‼️🌟 LeBron: 29 Pts, 13 Reb, 10 Ast🌟 AD: 28 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Stl, 4 Blk🌟 Monk: 29 Pts, 4-8 3-PT FG https://t.co/W9aVwloCwg

The Lakers (26-28) are ninth in the Western Conference and are 5-9 in their last 14 games. The Bucks, on a three-game winning streak, secured blowout wins in their previous two games. Milwaukee (34-21) is one game behind the Miami Heat in the East.

LeBron James leads the Lakers in points, field goals, 3-points and steals. He will likely play Tuesday night as they take on one of the NBA's strongest opponents.

James missed the previous encounter with the Bucks when Milwaukee won 109-102 on Nov. 17 in Wisconsin.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein