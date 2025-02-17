Shaq's OGs vs Chuck's Global Stars Player Stats and Box Score | 2025 NBA All-Star Game Final

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game introduced a new format to help increase interest, with Shaq's OGs vs Chuck's Global Stars in the tournament final. Shaq's OGs were given a pretty good scare by Candace's Rising Stars in the semifinal, while Chuck's Global Stars made quick work of Kenny's Young Stars.
Damian Lillard led the way for Shaq's team, finishing with nine points, three rebounds and two assists. Lillard also hit the game-winning shot, with the final score set at 40. Steph Curry put on a show for the home crowd in San Francisco with eight points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 12 points to lead all scorers in the Global Stars' win over the Young Stars. Trae Young and Victor Wembanyama made a difference off the bench, but it was SGA who finished the game off to advance to the final.
Shaq's OGs vs Chuck's Global Stars Player Stats and Box Score
Shaq's OGs
Chuck's Global Stars
Shaq's OGs vs Chuck's Global Stars Game Summary
Shaq's OGs used a starting lineup consisting of Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant. Chuck's Global Stars featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic.
Tatum caught fire to begin the game, as Shaq's team built an early double-digit lead. It was almost over at that point, with Chuck's international stars unable to buy a bucket. Things became more interesting when Victor Wembanyama entered the fray as he brought in his competitiveness.
However, Curry and company locked in as they earned an easy 41-25 win to take home the All-Star Game trophy. The Golden State Warriors superstar finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists to win the 2025 All-Star Game MVP trophy.
It was his second All-Star Game MVP honors, winning his first one in 2022. Victor Wembanyama had 11 points and three rebounds to lead the way for Chuck's Global Stars. He was also seemingly frustrated with the lack of effort from his teammates in the final play of the game when Jayson Tatum finished it off with an easy dunk.
There was some ounce of competitiveness in this year's event, especially between Shaq's team and Candace's Rising Stars. The rookies and sophomores put in a lot of effort to keep the veteran superstars in check.
The same can't be said in the final, with the vets taking it to the international stars. There was a lack of effort, which would get a lot of criticism, though the current format might be here to stay.
