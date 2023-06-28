Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers of all time and one of the most dedicated players in the history of basketball. Shaun Livingston got to see Durant’s work ethic first hand when the two played for the Golden State Warriors.

Livingston went on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to discuss Durant’s mind-blowing determination to be the best scorer in the league. Livingston said Durant cared more than most about the game:

“It means something to him. You can tell he’s studying and watching tape at home."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Warriors role player gave some advice to young players on how to learn from Durant. He said it was a unique time to watch the legendary Durant even after practice:

“What kids need to do, is don’t even watch practice. Watch after practice,” Livingston said. “Watch after practice how he goes through his routine.”

SHOWTIME Basketball @shobasketball



You need to see the work after practice to understand how KD became one of the greatest scorers of all-time.



Watch episode 187 of Shaun Livingston dishes advice to young hoopers.You need to see the work after practice to understand how KD became one of the greatest scorers of all-time.Watch episode 187 of #AllTheSmoke with @ShaunLivingston on our YouTube. Shaun Livingston dishes advice to young hoopers.You need to see the work after practice to understand how KD became one of the greatest scorers of all-time. Watch episode 187 of #AllTheSmoke with @ShaunLivingston on our YouTube. https://t.co/3I4SZM0tbE

Kevin Durant's work ethic is unlike anyone else

Livingston was blown away watching Kevin Durant work. He said Durant blew everyone away with his abilities at his size.

“Watching him put the work in was crazy. It’s like he’s really a seven-foot guard out here with the handles, dribbling like this and shooting like this,” Livingston said. “He shouldn’t be able to do this.”

Durant is a unique specimen. He plays like a true shooting guard despite his size. Livingston credits his abilities to his workouts and unreal moves:

“It’s like a tactician. He is surgical with his movements, the footwork, the balance, the form."

StatMuse @statmuse 16 years ago today, Kevin Durant was drafted by the Seattle Super Sonics. He’s put together an all-time resume:



— 27/7/4

— 50/39/89%

— 13x All-Star

— 10x All-NBA

— 2x Champ

— 2x FMVP

— MVP

— NBA Top 75



5th all-time in PPG. 16 years ago today, Kevin Durant was drafted by the Seattle Super Sonics. He’s put together an all-time resume: — 27/7/4— 50/39/89%— 13x All-Star— 10x All-NBA— 2x Champ— 2x FMVP — MVP— NBA Top 755th all-time in PPG. https://t.co/orzNinfOTl

Livingston admired Durant’s dedication as well. His preparation went beyond on-court workouts.

“People don’t know how much this man is a student of the game. Just his work ethic man,” Livingston said of Durant.

Durant has constantly said he cares about basketball above all else. He spends endless hours in the gym and just wants to hoop. Livingston attested to that drive:

“That man, he live to hoop, for real."

Kevin Durant will try to win his third title next season with the Phoenix Suns. He will play alongside newly acquired Bradley Beal and Phoenix centerpiece Devin Booker.

Poll : 0 votes