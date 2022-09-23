“She gave in to LeBron & AD, who pushed hard for her to get Westbrook" - NBA analyst blames Jeanie Buss for recruiting Russell Westbrook under superstar's pressure, says not trading for Buddy Hield is a mistake

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers are hoping to get back on track for the 2022-23 NBA season. After signing from the Washington Wizards, Westbrook had a poor first year in LA. According to NBA analyst Skip Bayless, the Lakers made a mistake by not signing Buddy Hield.

While the Lakers were interested in Hield, they pivoted and got Westbrook instead. Speculation has suggested that LeBron James and Anthony Davis pushed to get Westbrook. Regardless of who made the final call, it's clear that Westbrook needs to bounce back after a disappointing 2021-22 season.

On "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said that Jeanie Buss "gave in to LeBron & AD." This comes after Buddy Hield has yet again been rumored as a potential trade target for the Lakers. Bayless said:

"What this boils down to is Jeanie Buss’ resentment over the fact that she gave in to LeBron & AD, who pushed hard for her to get Westbrook."

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers look to get back on track

The Lakers are going to get plenty of attention this season. While they have plenty of big names on their roster, they still have numerous questions surrounding their fit moving forward. Many are still skeptical if James, Davis and Westbrook can play together.

Westbrook continues to be the name that could swing the entire momentum of the Lakers' season. If the veteran guard can find his groove again, the team can make their presence felt in the Western Conference. Throughout this summer, Westbrook has found himself mentioned as a potential trade candidate.

That speculation has since fizzled down, as it appears that the Lakers are preparing to head into training camp with the veteran guard still in their plans. It will be interesting to see if the Lakers make any other additions in the coming weeks.

For now, it looks as if the team is unwilling to part with any future draft capital before the start of the 2022-23 season. In his last season with the Lakers, Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game on 44.4% shooting from the field, including 29.8% from 3-point range.

