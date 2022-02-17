"She's always texting me to help Nikola" - Monte Morris reveals the adorable nickname his mother has for Denver Nuggets talisman Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets’ improbable season continues to roll on primarily because of Nikola Jokic’s basketball brilliance.

Despite not playing with Jamal Murray all season and without Michael Porter Jr. for most of the campaign, the Nuggets are firmly in playoff contention.

They have a 33-25 record, which is good for sixth in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break.

The Nuggets won a nail-biter over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors just as the mid-season festivities are about to start.

Jokic was his usual brilliant self, finishing with 35 points, 17 rebounds and 8 assists, the last of which was to Monte Morris for the game-winning shot.

When asked in a post-game interview what it meant to help Nikola Jokic’s herculean efforts this season, this is what Morris had to say:

“My mom’s a coach. She’s always texting me to help Nikola. … She loves calling him Big Honey.”

In a season full of surprising and resilient contributors, Monte Morris has stepped up to support Nikola Jokic. Before nailing the game-ending three-pointer over Steph Curry, Denver’s starting point guard was a menace throughout the game.

He tallied 13 points, several of which were crucial baskets to go along with 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Morris missed the last three games due to a concussion but came back strong, playing 31 impactful minutes on his return. Denver outscored Golden State by 5 points during the 26-year-old point guard’s stint on the floor.

GAME-WINNING BUZZER BEATER MONTE. MORRIS.GAME-WINNING BUZZER BEATER MONTE. MORRIS.GAME-WINNING BUZZER BEATER 🔥 https://t.co/D15sxl3U0F

Thrust into the starting lineup to replace Jamal Murray, Morris has been a huge boost for the depleted roster. He is averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounding and assists.

Given how under-manned the Nuggets have been all season long, Morris' numbers have made Nikola Jokic’s life significantly easier.

Nikola Jokic leads the KIA MVP race

Nikola Jokic's season for the ages is still, unbelievably, flying under the radar this season. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

The Serbian superstar’s season for the ages is translating to wins for the short-handed Denver Nuggets. Denver’s implausible playoff bid, without two of their best players, is a testament to the basketball genius of the reigning NBA MVP.

Nikola Jokic has been a paradigm of consistent excellence on the basketball court this season. The ultra-skilled big man leads the NBA in triple-doubles with 15 despite the countless double and triple-teams he has had to face this season.

Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in each of his last eight games, breaking a tie with Larry Bird (1982), Michael Jordan (1989), and Kevin Durant (2016) for the longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger. Nikola Jokic last night:35 PTS17 REB8 ASTJokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in each of his last eight games, breaking a tie with Larry Bird (1982), Michael Jordan (1989), and Kevin Durant (2016) for the longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger. Nikola Jokic last night:✅ 35 PTS✅ 17 REB✅ 8 ASTJokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in each of his last eight games, breaking a tie with Larry Bird (1982), Michael Jordan (1989), and Kevin Durant (2016) for the longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger. https://t.co/Lu7ofXjCof

Jokic recently broke a tie with Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant for consecutive games with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. The numbers aren’t empty stats, either. The Denver Nuggets are as tough as they come with the 4x All-Star in the lineup.

