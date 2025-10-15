"She's really obsessed with Kayla Nicole, isn't she?": Fans react as Taylor Swift seemingly throws shade at Travis Kelce’s ex with special gesture to Teyana Taylor

Pop star Taylor Swift appeared to throw shade at Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole with a special gesture to Teyana Taylor. According to TMZ on Wednesday, the “Blank Space” singer sent Teyana Taylor a gift package that included her new album, a handwritten note, and a crewneck sweatshirt.Teyana shared the gesture with her fans on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans on social media reacted to Swift's gesture. One fan on X believed there was intent behind it, possibly as a gesture to align with Teyana and subtly shade Kayla Nicole by association.“She's really obsessed with Kayla Nicole isn't she?”Lili Balfour 🐕🏘📈 👩‍🍳🇺🇸 @lilibalfourLINK@PopCrave She's really obsessed with Kayla Nicole isn't she? Must not be very secure with her relationship.Other fans shared the same views.🌯 @_thomaz_m_LINK@PopCrave It's actually strategic considering the lore between Teyana and Travis's ex Kayla Nicole. They had beeftini @0PALITEPALACESLINK@PopCrave THESE DIVAAAAAS HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA PETTY TAYLORS 😭😭😭Yarianny Morales @yariannymoralesLINK@PopCrave Bringing messy pop culture back she’s hilarious. Don’t play with her. 🤣More fans on X had the same thoughts.Jane’s World @happygirlscollLINKWait. Didn’t Teyanna have beef with Kayla Nicole last year?? The Kayla Taylor, whether intentionally or unintentionally, sent micro aggressions to??? Hmm.blues clues @gotrillakLINKpeople so defensive about kayla nicole like they wouldnt be pissed off too if their current partner’s ex was constantly shading them in publicline 🌙 @nessianxxLINKCTFU 😭 taylor definitely knows ballKayla Nicole, who once dated former player Iman Shumpert, was in an on-and-off relationship with Travis Kelce from about 2017 to 2022. After that, Kelce began dating Taylor Swift, publicly in mid-2023.When Swift released her album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” fans began dissecting lyrics in the song “Opalite.” Some suggested that some lines contain veiled references to Kayla Nicole and her past with the Kansas City Chiefs star.There’s a previous history between Nicole and Teyana. In a podcast interview in 2024, she said she once dressed up as Teyana Taylor for Halloween. In a 2024 interview with Angel Reese alleged that Iman Shumpert left her for Teyana in devastating fashion.Teyana then called her out for &quot;her choice of words,” calling it &quot;very distasteful and uncalled for.&quot; Teyana then took a jab at Kayla by putting a Swift song as a soundtrack on one of her Instagram posts.Shaquille O’Neal on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagementLA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal in an exclusive interview with “People” on Friday shared his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement.&quot;I heard about it on the net, like everybody else, social media,” O’Neal said. “I saw it, but a lot of times you can't really believe it, so I reached out to a few people, and they said, 'Yeah, it's true,' so it's awesome. Can't wait. I'm happy for him.&quot;Taylor Swift and Kelce announced they were engaged on Aug. 26. Travis Kelce reportedly proposed in a backyard setting (at his home) that he had transformed with floral decor and garden elements to make it special. Taylor said that it was “10 out of 10,” and that he “went all out” in surprising her.Kelce used the cover of recording his podcast, “New Heights,” as a “distraction so she wouldn’t suspect what was happening. He gave her a ring that was designed for Taylor by Kindred Lubeck/Artifex Fine Jewelry. The pop icon revealed that she had shown him a video of Kindred Lubeck’s jewelry well before the proposal.