"She was serious" - Dwyane Wade shows off peanut butter sandwich Halloween costume while daughter Kaavia stuns as princess

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade went full dad mode for Halloween, dressing up as a peanut butter sandwich in order to fulfill his daughter, Kaavia's wishes. His daughter wanted her father to go as a PB&J, and Wade obliged. Meanwhile, she dressed up as a princess for the holiday.

The former Miami Heat player wore his bread-shaped one-piece costume. He added black sunglasses, black pants, a black undershirt, and a black durag to add his own personal touches to the costume. He called it “a hood” peanut butter and jelly sandwich and posted it on his Instagram story.

“She was serious about that necklace,” Wade said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It was not the first costume for Wade’s daughter Kaavia this week. Earlier last week, his wife Gabrielle Union shared photographs of their daughter dressed as Beyonce in a bee costume from her Renaissance World Tour. To impersonate the global popstar, Kaavia donned a bumblebee outfit and held a silver microphone.

Union already started off her Halloween week with a bang. The actress celebrated her birthday at the Longleat House in England on Sunday. She wore a lace black dress with stunning cutouts and also posted videos of her celebrating with her friends as she turned 51.

Dwyane Wade family

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union are married and are co-parents to five children, including children from Wade’s previous relationships as well.

The couple has their own daughter, Kaavia, who was born in 2018 through surrogacy. The NBA star shares two children with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches; Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16. He also has a son Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer.

The couple’s daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender in 2020. She is 16 years old and is already a fashion model and influencer. Moreover, both Wade and Union have used their status and platforms to advocate for trans rights efforts.