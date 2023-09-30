Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are all excited to land in Abu Dhabi for their NBA preseason games. The Timberwolves center and the rest of the roster were asked about the upcoming preseason games in the city. While it was clear that most of the players identified the city with sand and peerless beauty, Towns had some personal feedback from someone of his own.

The three-time NBA All-Star said that he already knew that Abu Dhabi is a special place. However, his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, who has already visited the place had some nice things to say about it. Karl-Anthony Towns said:

“Abu Dhabi is a special place and my girlfriend already been there. She tells me great things about it. So, I am excited."

The NBA is returning to the UAE capital city for the preseason games as a part of its agreement with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. The league has been trying to expand the reach of basketball and the NBA around the world to its fans.

The Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks are set to play two games in the capital city on Oct. 5 and 7. Earlier, last season, the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks played two games in UAE.

Anthony Edwards says he wouldn’t want to trade Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota

There have been speculations that the Minnesota Timberwolves would want to trade Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert in order to bring in more role players on the roster. However, if you ask Anthony Edwards, he wouldn’t want to trade either of his teammates.

According to Yahoo Sports, during the FIBA 2023 World Cup, Anthony Edwards was asked among the two who would he trade, and the shooting guard said:

“Neither one, man. I like all my teammates. I love them. They my brothers. I wouldn't trade neither one of them.”

Last year, the Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade. However, everything didn’t go as planned. Gobert had one of the worst seasons in his career.

He averaged 13.4 points per game, which was his lowest since the 2015-16 season. He also averaged 11.6 rebounds, his lowest since the 2017-18 season, and 1.4 blocks, the lowest since his rookie year.