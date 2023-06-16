"Shoot the f**king ball!" - When a 21-year-old LeBron James shouted at an NBA veteran after he refused to take a wide-open shot

LeBron James was one of the most hyped-up draft prospects of all time entering the 2003 NBA draft. After being drafted No. 1 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, James immediately lived up to expectations, winning the 2004 Rookie of the Year award as a 19-year-old.

By his sophomore season, James was already playing at a superstar level. However, it wasn’t just talent that made him so successful so quickly. It was also his high basketball IQ, leadership and overall confidence.

In fact, during his third season, aged 21, "King James" was already calling out established NBA veterans in an effort to help them improve.

During the 2005-06 NBA season, then-Cavaliers assistant coach Hank Egan recalled a story about James’ leadership earlier in the season. Veteran forward Donyell Marshall, who had been in the league for 12 years by then, had been struggling with his shot at the time.

According to Egan, James then walked up to Marshall and embraced him.

“(James) didn't say anything,” Egan said.

“Just gave him a hug.”

However, James later took a different approach to dealing with Marshall’s shooting slump during a regular-season game against the Chicago Bulls on March 5, 2006.

Marshall was running a pick-and-roll for Cavaliers big man Zydrunas Ilgauskas when he got freed up for an open shot at the top of the key. The veteran hesitated to shoot due to his previous shooting struggles.

James then yelled at Marshall, insisting that he shoot the ball.

“Shoot the ball!” James yelled.

“But I'm running the play,” Marshall responded.

“Shoot the f**king ball!” James yelled back.

The Cavs went on to win the game 91-72, with Marshall finishing with 11 points and three 3-pointers on 44.4% shooting. Meanwhile, James led Cleveland with 37 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 53.6% shooting.

Donyell Marshall on what it was like to play with a young LeBron James

Former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates LeBron James and Donyell Marshall

After the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Chicago Bulls on March 5, 2006, Donyell Marshall was asked what it was like to play with LeBron James. Marshall spoke about how James was always offering him encouragement:

“You feel guilty, but he'll say, ‘The next time I pass it to you, shoot it again. If you miss, you miss it. If it's a good shot, then that's your shot, just shoot it again,’” he said.

Marshall then spoke about how impressive it was to see James leading and dominating the NBA at the age of 21.

“It's funny because I'm here to teach him and be the leader, but then there are times when he picks me up,” Marshall said.

“When I was 21, I was the second-youngest player in the NBA and just learning the game. He's 21, and he's the third-leading scorer.”

