Should Detroit Pistons use their #1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to pick Cade Cunningham? We look at his fit and evaluate alternatives 

The Detroit Pistons came out of the 2021 NBA Draft as the big winners with the No.1 overall pick and could use it to select Cade Cunningham. They finished the season with a record of 20-52 - the second-worst in the league - and had a 14% chance of securing the top pick in the draft lottery on Tuesday night.

Although getting the No.1 pick is exciting in itself and is the first time the Detroit Pistons have been able to choose first since 1970, it also puts them in a position of power. Cade Cunningham is the presumptive choice in this year's draft class as a versatile, 6-foot-8 point guard or wing player, which carries a lot of trading importance.

Good morning Pistons fam!



Last night was not a dream

Detroit could choose to keep their No.1 pick and select either Cade Cunningham or another top prospect or instead bring in additional assets by trading down. In this article, we will examine whether the Oklahoma State star would fit in with the Pistons' current setup or not.

Would Cade Cunningham be a wise choice for the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft?

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey

In the aftermath of the Detroit Pistons securing the overall No.1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, General Manager Troy Weaver was coy in stating his preference of choice, saying that they would be looking at a number of options. Of course, he has to say that and trading away their pick is not out of the question should the Pistons choose to target a different position to improve or bring in assets from elsewhere.

However, Cade Cunningham is widely regarded as the standout choice this year and should end as the top selection. His ability makes him a perfect fit for the NBA in its current climate as a playmaking guard who can defend and shoot the three-ball. Playing in the Big-12 conference last year, he averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals across 27 games. He shot at 43% from the field and 40% from deep - taking 5.7 three-point attempts per matchup.

Although the Detroit Pistons are already keen to develop point guard Killian Hayes, who finished his rookie season averaging 6.8 points, 5.3 assists and one steal per game, they could combine the two. Along with breakout star Jerami Grant, the Pistons could have the makings of a resurgence in the works.

Cade Cunningham's fit with Detroit if the Pistons were to draft the Oklahoma State guard

Cade Cunningham has the allure of being a fortune-changing talent for whichever team drafts him. We have seen such examples in recent history with Trae Young and Luka Doncic while LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards were electric this year in their first season.

Should the Detroit Pistons decide against Cade Cunningham, they would have a host of other top talent to choose from but could face a backlash if he adapts to the league instantly. Bringing in someone like Evan Mobley at center would be a better fit for the current Pistons outfit as he was Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman. Traditionally, though, big men take longer to become stars in the league and he still has to add weight to his body.

Cade Cunningham is expected to be the pick for the Pistons.



sources tell @JLEdwardsIII that Jalen Green and Evan Mobley are also in strong consideration for Detroit.

They could also bring in Jalen Green, an elite scorer in the G-League last season, and that would make more sense alongside Hayes in the backcourt than Cade Cunningham. Green scored 17.9 points a game last season and shot at 46% from the field for the G-League Ignite. Hayes could dominate the ball while Green would be an outlet as a score-first type of player.

Whichever way the Detroit Pistons choose to go, it could define their status in the East in the short-term, which has taken a hit in the last few years. They cannot afford to be too clever with their selection and may therefore just stay safe with the widespread tip of Cade Cunningham.

However, rebuilding a roster is all about long-term solutions and keeping faith with previous decisions, such as drafting Hayes last year. Pairing Cade Cunningham with Green or Mobley could work equally well. Most annoyingly for Weaver and co. is knowing which one is the best for the Pistons and that we won't know for some time.

