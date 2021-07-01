Should Kawhi Leonard leave the LA Clippers despite his injury? Evaluating options for the 2-time NBA Finals MVP this offseason 

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers' offseason will now begin after they lost to the Phoenix Suns in their NBA Conference Finals series on Wednesday.

Leonard has a $36 million player option to extend with the Clippers. However, as per multiple reports, he is likely to opt out and enter free agency.

With under ten years of experience in the league, Leonard can now sign a max contract worth 35% of the salary cap. This will see him earn close to $3 million, more than what he would earn in the first year of his player option.

However, Kawhi Leonard's NBA playoffs campaign was cut short due to a knee injury, which could affect his plans in free agency. Reports suggest it isn't a long-term injury, and he could be available to start the 2021-22 NBA season. It remains to be seen whether he can regain full fitness before then, especially considering his injury history.

On that note, we will now explore the options that Kawhi Leonard has this offseason and whether his injury could play a role in him staying with the LA Clippers.

Analyzing LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard's options depending on the extent of his injury

LA Clippers duo Kawhi Leonard (left) and Paul George (right) in action during the 2021 NBA playoffs

Kawhi Leonard is heading into the offseason with a serious knee injury. In this case, it would be ideal for him to stick with the LA Clippers and play out his contract, as it is still unclear how long he will take to regain full fitness. It only makes sense for him to be with the Clippers next season and explore free agency in the 2022 offseason instead.

Leonard could return to the Clippers by either exercising his player option in the offseason or declining that and re-signing with them on a max contract. Signing a max contract will restrict his options to move around, though, as he would be tied to a four-year contract.

There are multiple other reasons why re-signing with the LA Clippers would be an ideal call for Leonard. Despite their exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs in the Conference Finals, it was evident that the Clippers have improved and will be a team to watch out for in the future.

From head coach Ty Lue's brilliant work to All-Star Paul George and the rest of the role players stepping up in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka, the LA Clippers put up a tremendous fight, making it to their first-ever Conference Finals.

If anything, it should be enough to assure Leonard that the LA Clippers are legitimate challengers for the title and could have even reached the NBA Finals had they been fully fit.

Paul George said he felt he forged a good connection with Kawhi Leonard during their past two seasons and saw what they could do together. Kawhi’s injury is a “what-if” he said. If Kawhi was healthy? He said they’d be moving on to the next round. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) July 1, 2021

However, if Kawhi Leonard does recover faster, he could consider leaving the LA Clippers this summer itself. Multiple rumors suggest that teams will try to pursue the two-time NBA Finals MVP should he consider departing the Clippers.

He could either leave via free agency or exercise his player option and get traded instead, which would give him a chance to go to his preferred destination.

If the LA Clippers were to let him go, it would benefit them if he signs his player option and leaves as they won't have to let him depart for nothing in free agency.

