NBA 2018/19: Signature moves to watch out for this season

Everyone knew Iverson's trademark crossover was coming.

Basketball is a game known for its flashy moves. These moves keeps the audience entertained and their opponents bamboozled. Kareem's sky-hook was an unstoppable force, helping him become the all-time leading scorer. No-one wanted to be in-front of Allen Iverson's iconic crossovers. Dirk's one-legged fadeaway, Jordan or Kobe's clutch shots, you couldn't go wrong with them.

We knew that Tim Duncan's bank shot would go in, the moment it touched the board. Magic Johnson's no-look had to be a part of the Showtime Lakers' gameplan. Hakeem Olajuwon's Dream shakes made the opposing center look silly, while Manu brought the Euro step and made it a must-have move for players everywhere.

The list can continue endlessly if we try to turn back time, finding all the iconic killer moves made by NBA legends. It was a part of the culture which made the fans want more - not only fun to watch but efficient too.

Current-day NBA also consists of stars who have unique signature moves. In this list, a compilation of such moves are made based not only on their entertainment factor, but equally the impact these moves have on the game.

Honourable mentions

Rajon Rondo's behind-the-back fake. It was an iconic move executed by Rondo, first seen during his spell with the Boston Celtics. The move confused defenders, forcing them to make a decision on whether to stop his run to the basket or step into the path of the incoming pass, more often than not failing in the process. It would have easily made the list in its heyday.

Rondo was different class during his years with the Celtics

Chris Paul's spin move. A classic move made by the genius point-guard - when timed perfectly, no defender could stop Paul as he would easily blow by them, generally leading to a basket.

Russell Westbrook's powerful dunks. When Westbrook goes full throttle at the basket, few can stop him in his tracks, leading to a thunderous dunk and a surge of energy from himself, teammates and the adoring crowd watching on.

