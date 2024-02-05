“Sister?”: Jeremy Sochan gives hysterical reaction to Doja Cat lookalike claims

San Antonio Spurs' forward Jeremy Sochan took to X to reply to a retweet of Doja Cat's pictures on the red carpet of the Grammys 2024. An X user retweeted the pictures with the caption:

"Someone said she looks like Jeremy Sochan. alright man 😭"

In response, Jeremy Sochan retweeted it:

"Sister?"

See the referred Doja Cat's red carpet photos at the Grammys 2024 here:

The Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night and were hosted by Trevor Noah. Doja Cat was nominated for three awards under the following categories: Best Pop Solo Performance for "Paint the Town Red," Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Attention."

Reviewing the San Antonio Spurs' season with Victor Wembanyama

With the All-Star break coming up, half of the 2023-2024 season is done. Having played 44 games, Victor Wembanyama has already shown himself to be one of the most versatile players around and he is still improving by leaps and bounds.

Considered one of the greatest basketball prospects of his generation, Wembanyama was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft.

After a promising early start, including a 38-point eruption in his fifth NBA game, Wembanyama and the Spurs went through some bumps. San Antonio consecutively lost 18 games, a feat that was quick to be forgotten when the Detroit Pistons lost a record-setting 28 straight soon after.

Though Wembanyama will probably be named the Rookie of the Year, the San Antonio Spurs currently rank last in the Western Conference. They have a record of 10-40, winning only 3 out of their last 10 games, and they are on a four-game losing streak.

With half the season done, the Spurs seem to have lost any chances of playoff contention. The silver lining here is that Victor Wembanyama is showing promise, and is to be looked out for in the seasons to come.

Having lost their previous matchups at home back-to-back on Friday and Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans (114-113), and the Cleveland Cavaliers (117-101) respectively, the San Antonio Spurs rest for three days before taking on the Miami Heat on Wednesday at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

