“He would more acceptable to LeBron, he would fit better with LeBron” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James is being nice to former Lakers guard to recruit him

For most of his career, LeBron James has had a lot of pull when it comes to front office decisions. As one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court, organizations have done whatever they can to keep him happy.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back in the hunt for a title. To do so, they will need to make the necessary upgrades to the supporting cast. Recently, LeBron James has been hard at work trying to get a former teammate back in the purple and gold.

Two seasons ago, the Lakers signed veteran sixth man Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal. In that time, he averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Schroder was recently interacting with LeBron James on social media, leading to speculation of a potential reunion in LA.

Following this exchange, FS1's Skip Bayless touched on Schroder making his way back to the Lakers. He feels the veteran guard is a better fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis than Russell Westbrook.

"Right now, Dennis Schröder is better than Russell Westbrook. He would be more acceptable to LeBron and AD. He would be much useful and a better fit for LeBron than Russ."

Is Skip Bayless right about Dennis Schroder being a better fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

Given that he put up good numbers when playing for the Lakers, it's fair to assume Dennis Schroder could be an upgrade if brought back. However, to say he's a much better fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis is a bit of a stretch.

When the Lakers won the title in the NBA bubble, they did it with a simple blueprint. They had their star duo, and surrounded them with defense and shooting. For his career, Schroder is a 33.8% shooter from beyond the arc.

The only way Schroder is a better fit over Russell Westbrook is from a role perspective. While in LA, he knew that LeBron and Anthony Davis were the focal point, and learned to play off them. As someone who has been a cornerstone piece to a franchise at one point, Russell Westbrook struggled to do the same.

If LeBron is trying to play nice with Schroder, it's simply because the free agent market has dried up. With minimal options to choose from at this point, he is opting for a player that he is already familiar with as a possible addition to the Lakers.

