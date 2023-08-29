'In those 3 games, he was a -41': Skip Bayless once claimed LeBron James wanted to gloat with detractors after 2011 NBA Finals before subpar Games 4-6

Skip Bayless and LeBron James haven't seen eye-to-eye ever since the "King" joined the NBA back in 2003. Bayless has been one of James' biggest critics and often finds a way to call out the all-time scoring leader.

Even though the four-time champion has never publicly addressed Bayless' criticism, he is aware of it.

The FOX Sports analyst once shared a story about LeBron James' intention to call him out for all the criticism. This was during the 2011 NBA Finals and the incident involved Skip Bayless and his former ESPN colleague, Stephen A. Smith.

Here's what Bayless said in 2022 on the "Skip Bayless Show":

"After the 2011 Finals, it felt like LeBron had finally decided I was a lost cause. My friend Stephen A. Smith told me that he was told that LeBron went straight back to his hotel room in Dallas and made a list of people he was going to tell, 'I told you so and you so…' and Stephen A. told me that No.1 on that I told you list was yours truly.

"Chosen one became the frozen one. In those three games, he averaged only 15-points a game, from the three, he was 2-of-12, from the free-throw line he was 4-of-10, he averaged 5-turnovers in those three games, including six in the closeout game. In those 3 games, LeBron James was a -41."

LeBron James had a difficult time during his first season with the Miami Heat (2010/11), as he had to show that his decision to move to Florida was the right one.

He had a season full of ups and downs, but eventually led his team to the NBA Finals, playing alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

However, this series was one of James' worst ever in his legendary career and his poor performances cost Miami the title.

LeBron James' struggles vs. the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals

LeBron James reached the 2011 NBA Finals in his first season with the Miami Heat. He was coming off an Eastern Conference Finals battle with the Chicago Bulls and a battle with then-MVP Derrick Rose.

James played way below his usual standards in all six games of the NBA Finals. He had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in Game 1, which were followed by 20 points, 8 boards, 4 assists and 4 steals in Game 2.

His numbers fell to 17 points and nine assists in Game 3 and to just eight points in Game 4, to go with 9 boards and 7 assists. In Game 5, he posted a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while he scored 21 points and dished 6 assists in Game 6.

Despite leading 2-1, James and the Heat lost the next three games and saw Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas close the series in six games and win the championship. The NBA legend averaged 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and four turnovers in the series.

During his four-year stint with the Heat (2010-2014), LeBron James played in four straight NBA Finals and claimed the title twice (2012, 2013).

